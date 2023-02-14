NFL

Andy Reid Threatened To Bench Chiefs Players Watching Rihanna Performance

Joe Lyons
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid threatened to bench his players who left the locker room to watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl half-time show.

Patrick Mahomes appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ to spill all the details on Kansas City’s second Super Bowl triumph in four years in Glendale, Arizona.

The 27-year-old threw three touchdown passes for 182 yards with no interceptions despite re-injuring a high ankle sprain and limping off the field in the second quarter.

Mahomes took home another Super Bowl MVP award but the main talking point when speaking to Jimmy Kimmel was Andy Reid’s threats to bench any player watching Rihanna’s return to the stage.

“Coach Reid told us, he said, ‘If you go out to watch the performance, just keep walking, because you’re not playing the rest of the game.'”

Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs’ Super Bowl party details

Mahomes told Jimmy Kimmel that the celebrations began in the team hotel with appearances from DJ Khaled and The Chainsmokers.

“We started off with a nice party at the hotel, the Chainsmokers came through, DJ Khaled came through, you can’t beat that man – that’s every genre of music you need right there.

“We had a little afterparty after that too, you just get the guys together man, to celebrate. I get one day off to get my rest and then the parade on Wednesday. Chiefs Kingdom, I’ll see you there.”

The five-time Pro Bowler enjoyed a day at Disneyland yesterday on no sleep instead of flying back home with his teammates and will now enjoy some well-deserved rest.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

