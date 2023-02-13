Super Bowl LVII was a quite remarkable game of football between the two best NFL sides this season. The Kansas City Chiefs won their third Lombardi Trophy by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. But what else did we learn at Super Bowl LVII?

Super Bowl Fallout: Chiefs Pulled Through In 4th Quarter

After a highly entertaining Super Bowl it was the Kansas City Chiefs who pulled through and claimed their second Lombardi Trophy success in four years.

Harrison Butker slotted a 27-yard field goal that sailed through the uprights with just eight seconds left on the clock to win it for the Chiefs. Despite Jalen Hurts best efforts at a last-second Hail Mary, the clock stuck 0:00 and Kansas had officially won yet another Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes and co came up with the goods in the second half, outscoring the Eagles 24-11 to come away with the victory. The game was back-and-forth throughout, but a sensational second half from the Chiefs all but won it for them.

Mahomes wasn’t the only standout performer for the Chiefs of course. Travis Kelce, the Chiefs tight end, caught all six of his targets for 81 yards with a touchdown. Isiah Pacheco was another highlight, finishing with 76 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster also caught seven passes for 53 yards.

Notably, Kadarius Toney caught one of Mahomes’ touchdown passes and also set up rookie Skyy Moore’s touchdown. Toney’s 65-yard punt return down to the 5-yard line in the fourth quarter to set up Moore was a quite exquisite footballing play. Overall, the Chiefs put in a quality performance and won it with their stellar showing in the second half.

For the Philadelphia Eagles, their star man Jalen Hurts was brilliant for much of the game. The Eagles quarterback finished 27-of-38 passes for 304 yards with a touchdown. Hurts also set a new Super Bowl quarterback record with 70 rushing yards, plus three rushing touchdowns.

Wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith both had good games too. Brown had 96 yards on six catches with a touchdown, meanwhile Smith finished the game with seven catches for 100 yards.

All in all, Super Bowl LVII certainly lived up to the hype. It was of course the Chiefs who came out on top, but the Eagles will certainly come again after an incredible NFL season. Now that the 2022 season is officially over, the 2023 season will begin again in September in Kansas City.

Super Bowl Fallout: Patrick Mahomes Worthy MVP

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, came up trumps yet again for his side in Super Bowl LVII. The 27-year-old won the Super Bowl MVP award to add to his NFL regular season MVP. Mahomes again showed why he is the best quarterback in the NFL and why he is one of the most coveted players in American football.

During last night’s game, Mahomes finished 21-of-27 passing for 182 yards with three touchdowns. There was injury concern with his ankle in the lead up to Super Bowl LVII and he did tweak his ankle during the first half. However, he didn’t let it affect him as he put in another stellar showing, never missing a play.

It was the second half, and particularly the fourth quarter that the Chiefs ran riot and seemingly won the game. Two of Mahomes’ three touchdowns came in the fourth quarter, both coming on a play where the receivers topped their jet-sweep motion and ended up with a wide open play.

Not only that, but the Texas man also rushed for 44 yards which included a brilliant 26-yard run. There is no denying that Patrick Mahomes deserves his Super Bowl MVP award.

Not once was Mahomes sacked, despite the Eagles recording five quarterback hits. Both offensive lines kept their QBs clean with this being one of the keys to victory for the Kansas City Chiefs.

It would take a brave person to say that Mahomes won’t win numerous Super Bowl’s in the future, as well as picking up a couple more Super Bowl MVP’s in the process.

A quite remarkable game of football to cap off a highly entertaining season in the NFL.

NFL Related Content