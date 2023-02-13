Patrick Mahomes Named Super Bowl LVII MVP

Patrick Mahomes just cemented his legacy as one of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks with a thrilling performance in the Super Bowl! For the second time in his young career, the Kansas City Chiefs QB was crowned MVP after leading his team to a heart-stopping 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes Leads Chiefs To Super Bowl Victory

Mahomes may not have had the gaudiest statistics on the field, but he made every play count. Despite battling a nagging ankle injury, he still managed to rack up 44 rushing yards to go along with his 21 for 27 passing for 182 yards and 3 touchdowns. Not to mention, he played with zero interceptions.

This Super Bowl win is a testament to Mahomes’ clutch performance and incredible talent, and it’s sure to go down in the annals of NFL history as one of the most memorable games of all time.

The Eagles dominated time of possession in the first half, leaving Mahomes and the Chiefs with limited opportunities to shine. But that didn’t stop the MVP quarterback from making the most of every moment on the field.

Mahomes Navigates Ankle Injury

Disaster seemingly struck when it seemed like the Eagles had all the moment going in the second quarter. Mahomes was tackled, and his already-injured ankle took a hit. He hobbled to the sideline in obvious pain, and the entire stadium held their breath as trainers took a look at the injury.

Mahomes had sustained a high-ankle sprain earlier in the playoffs, and it was clearly affecting him throughout the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run. But despite the pain, he battled through to lead the Chiefs. And in the end, he emerged victorious, leading the Chiefs to an unforgettable Super Bowl Victory.

A Different Second Half Story

When he emerged from the tunnel at halftime, he looked strong and immediately led a 10-play drive that ended with a rushing touchdown by Isiah Pacheco cutting the Eagle’s lead to just three. And just like that, the comeback was on.

Mahomes continued to light up the field, leading the Chiefs down the field in nine plays to score his second passing touchdown of the night.

Following another Chiefs’ defensive stop, Kadarius Toney set the Kansas City offense up with an excellent punt return, and Mahomes promptly followed that up with yet another touchdown pass. With just over nine minutes to play, the Chiefs were up by a touchdown and well on their way to victory.

In the second half, the Chiefs scored on every offensive possession and Mahomes was masterful when the Chiefs needed him to be.

In the end, the Chiefs raised their second Lombardi Trophy in four seasons and Mahomes was once again the driving force of the Chief’s championship effort.