Amid all the trade talks, Portland’s Jerami Grant is content on staying with the Trail Blazers

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
In the Tokyo Olympics held in 2021, Jerami Grant and Damian Lillard developed a connection. It was strong enough to where Lillard was pushing for the Blazers to sign Grant. That following offseason, Portland made a trade with Detroit to acquire Grant. This past offseason, Grant signed an extension for five years, $160 million. 

Despite an extension with the team, there is always the chance that Portland will trade him. Grant is a player that other teams value highly and could use his veteran presence. However, the Blazers need that veteran presence as well after Damian Lillard left this offseason. Amid trade discussions, Grant has stated that he’s happy in Portland and doesn’t want to be traded. Unfortunately, the NBA is a business, and Grant always has the chance of being traded. We’ll have to wait and see what kind of moves the Blazers make in the coming weeks.

Jerami Grant is content on not being traded by the Trail Blazers


Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant built a connection in their time together with Team USA. Portland traded for Grant ahead of the 2022-23 season, but that would be the only year the pair would play. Lillard left for the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason after a fallout with the Blazers. General manager Joe Cronin did not make enough moves for Lillard to be comfortable with where the team was headed. He was not ready to stick around for another rebuild.

That left Jerami Grant as one of the veteran players on their roster this season. With an average of (24.2) years, the Blazers have the second-youngest team in the NBA this season. Grant turns 20 in March, making him one of the older players on their roster. Joe Cronin made specific comments about not wanting to end up like the Detroit Pistons. He knows the team is somewhat rebuilding, but still needs veteran help. Jerami Grant is exactly that.


In 2023-24, Jerami Grant has played and started in 35 of Portland’s 40 games. He’s averaging (21.4) points, (3.6) rebounds, and (2.4) assists per game. His three-point percentage is at a career-high (.412) this season. Grant has been an effective player for the Blazers and they need him at PF. The veteran is one of two players on the roster who average 20+ points per game. It realistically doesn’t make any sense for the Blazers to move on from Grant before the deadline.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

