Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer has backed Manchester United to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich, claiming the center-back will have no problem adjusting to the English top flight. His comments came shortly after Italy legend Giorgio Chiellini expressed concern about De Ligt warming the bench in the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024).

Chiellini Suspects Problems In De Ligt’s ‘Development Path’

De Ligt is on Ronald Koeman’s final Netherlands squad for EURO 2024, but the 24-year-old has yet to play a single minute in Germany. Koeman has preferred the center-back pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Stefan de Vrij and is unlikely to break the partnership for the semi-final clash with England on Wednesday, July 10.

Chiellini, De Ligt’s former teammate at Juventus, is shocked to see the Dutchman on the bench and has suggested he may not be developing as well as he should have. He said (via Voetbal Primeur):

“I never expected him not to be a regular player. If these choices are made, it means that he has some problems in his development path.

“What I’ve seen is a player who can’t sit on the bench in these kinds of teams. I’ve seen things from him now and then. I don’t know what happens on a daily basis. We comment on the choices of the coaches, but they see them every day.”

Shearer Thinks De Ligt Will Be Great Signing For Manchester United

Despite his unfortunate fate in EURO 2024, Manchester United have been pushing to sign De Ligt. And Shearer believes they are making the right call. Overlooking Chiellini’s remarks about De Ligt’s development, the Englishman has supported Man Utd’s decision to sign De Ligt, calling him a really good player.

Speaking to Betfair, he said (via The Mirror):

“Matthijs de Ligt has been linked with a move to Old Trafford and I think he would be a good signing for Man United. He’s a really good player – really solid.

“I know he can’t get in the Dutch team but he’d be a really good addition for Man United. I like him a lot and I think his style of play would suit the Premier League.”

According to reports, Erik ten Hag has personally requested Manchester United to sign De Ligt. They spent one and a half seasons together at Ajax, winning the Eredivisie title and the Dutch Cup. De Ligt played 70 matches under Ten Hag, chipping in with eight goals and five assists.