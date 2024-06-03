Soccer

“Realistically, he could play in any team” – Alan Pardew Thinks Injury-Prone Everton Star Could Thrive At Liverpool

Sushan Chakraborty
Former Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew has claimed Everton ace Dominic Calvert-Lewin could perform well at any team in the Premier League, including Arne Slot’s Liverpool. Pardew believes that despite his frequent visits to the treatment room, Calvert-Lewin is capable of single-handedly firing his team to important trophies or saving his manager’s job.

Everton received an eight-point deduction in the 2023-24 Premier League season after breaching the Profit and Sustainability Rules. It took a masterclass from Sean Dyche to take them to a fifth-placed finish in 2023-24.

Everton need to offload quite a few players in the summer to comply with the Profit and Sustainability Rules, and according to reports, Calvert-Lewin could be one to make way. As things stand, Newcastle United are leading the race to sign Calvert-Lewin and could lap him up once the transfer window opens.

Alan Pardew Thinks Dominic Calvert-Lewin Can Deliver At Liverpool

Pardew believes the 27-year-old former England international can play for any team in England, even Everton’s crosstown rivals Liverpool. Speaking on talkSPORT, the ex-Premier League manager said:

I think every Premier League manager would take him. Whether you could get your owner to say ‘okay, I am going to pay the £40 million or the £45 million’, whatever he is going to be, it will be less than that given his injuries.

Chairmen don’t want to go for a player that might only play ten games, but his ten games could be so significant to a manager and it could save his job. He could save you in the league. He could win you a cup. He could get you into Europe. That’s the difference he can make when he is on his game. In those last couple of games he played, he was magnificent against Liverpool. There aren’t many players who can achieve, the level he can achieve when he is fit. The problem, of course, is his unavailability, which happens to be a bit of an issue for him.”

He concluded by adding:

Realistically, he could play in any team. I honestly believe that. Even at Liverpool. At times, you could stick him at center-forward, no problem and you know he would deliver.”

Calvert-Lewin has been at Everton since moving from Sheff Utd in August 2016. He has since played 247 times for the team in all competitions, scoring 68 times and providing 18 assists.

