Ahmad Gardner Sends Warning To Tyreek Hill Ahead Of Dolphins Clash

Ahmad ‘sauce’ Gardner has sent a warning to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill ahead of New York Jets clash with the Dolphins this weekend.
Ahmad Gardner has hit the ground running with the Jets this season, as the young cornerback has been shutting down some of the league’s top playmakers in the opening weeks of the season.
Quarterbacks when targeting the #Jets cornerbacks this year ..
DJ Reed: 18 targets, 8 completions, 73 yards, 0 TD, INT, PBU, 32.9 QB rating.
Sauce Gardner: 19 targets, 9 completions, 101 yards, TD, 0 INT, 4 PBU, 81.3 QB rating.
Both have been really, really good.
— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 3, 2022
This weekend the 22-year old will face his toughest challenge yet, as Gardner is set to come up against one of the best current WR in the NFL with Tyreek Hill running at him.
When questioned about going up against Hill this weekend, the popularly known ‘Sauce’ Gardner didn’t flinch and explained that he’s dealt with ‘fast guys’ before.
“I went against guys that are fast, like Jameson Williams of Alabama. He was fast. I ain’t saying he’s Tyreek Hill fast, but I got certain things I like to do so I can handle guys like that.”