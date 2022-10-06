Ahmad Gardner Sends Warning To Tyreek Hill Ahead Of Dolphins Clash

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Ahmad ‘sauce’ Gardner has sent a warning to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill ahead of New York Jets clash with the Dolphins this weekend.

Ahmad Gardner has hit the ground running with the Jets this season, as the young cornerback has been shutting down some of the league’s top playmakers in the opening weeks of the season.

Quarterbacks when targeting the #Jets cornerbacks this year .. DJ Reed: 18 targets, 8 completions, 73 yards, 0 TD, INT, PBU, 32.9 QB rating. Sauce Gardner: 19 targets, 9 completions, 101 yards, TD, 0 INT, 4 PBU, 81.3 QB rating. Both have been really, really good. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 3, 2022

This weekend the 22-year old will face his toughest challenge yet, as Gardner is set to come up against one of the best current WR in the NFL with Tyreek Hill running at him.

When questioned about going up against Hill this weekend, the popularly known ‘Sauce’ Gardner didn’t flinch and explained that he’s dealt with ‘fast guys’ before.

“I went against guys that are fast, like Jameson Williams of Alabama. He was fast. I ain’t saying he’s Tyreek Hill fast, but I got certain things I like to do so I can handle guys like that.”

Tyreek Hill is more than just a ‘fast guy’ however, as the six-time Pro Bowler currently leads the NFL for receiving yards (477) over the first four games this season.

One positive for the Jets this weekend will be the obvious absence of Tua Tagovailoa following his horror injuries over the past two weeks. Teddy Bridgewater is a more than worthy replacement at QB however, and will provide the service needed for Hill to give Gardner the challenge he desires this Sunday.