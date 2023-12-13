Soccer

“A Couple Of Big Mistakes” – Paul Scholes Claims Manchester United Made A Blunder By Not Signing Two Top Players In The Summer

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester United Icon Paul Scholes
Manchester United Icon Paul Scholes

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has said the club should have signed Harry Kane and Declan Rice in the summer transfer window, claiming the English pair were easy targets.

Manchester United have been all over the place this season. They have crashed out of Europe after finishing fourth in their Champions League group. They are also toiling in sixth place in the Premier League rankings after losing seven of their 16 matches.

Scholes Claims Manchester United Should Have Gone After Kane And Rice In The Summer

Scholes bluntly suggested Manchester United did not do good business in the summer, claiming the club should have spent £100 million ($125.28 million) to get Kane and Rice from Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, respectively.

Speaking on TNT Sport, the 11-time Premier League winner said (via The Daily Star):

I think there were probably a couple of big mistakes in the summer. I think the recruitment at Manchester United this year in the summer was the easiest it could ever have been. You think the likes of Harry Kane – £100million probably you get him. He’d have come here.

The other one was Declan Rice – £100m. You’re buying proper known quality, the right characters, they know about this club, they know the country, they’re quality, quality players. I thought it was so easy.”

Kane and Rice Have Been In Excellent Form This Season

Unlike Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Arsenal did not miss the mark, and lapped up Kane and Rice, respectively, in the summer transfer window. The English striker left Tottenham for Bayern in a £86 million ($107.75 million) deal, while Rice moved to Arsenal from West Ham for a club-record £100 million ($125.28 million) fee.

Luckily for Bayern and Arsenal, Both players have lived up to their lofty price tags. The 30-year-old has taken the Bundesliga by storm, scoring a staggering 18 times and providing five assists in only 13 matches. He is currently the leading scorer across the top five European leagues.

Midfield lynchpin Rice, meanwhile, has given Arsenal the stability they were missing last season. He has played 24 games for the club in all competitions, scoring thrice and providing two assists.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
