76ers Looking For Their 6th Straight Win In Tuesday Night’s Game Against The Pistons

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
We are less than a week away from the conclusion of the 2023-24 NBA regular season, and things are far from settled when it comes to the playoff races. The Boston Celtics have run away with the East and locked down the #1 seed long ago, but essentially the rest of the playoff-bound teams in the conference have plenty to play for when it comes to seeding. And when it comes to current hot streaks, no one has won more games recently than the Philadelphia 76ers.

Embiid, 76ers Seeking 6th Straight Win

It has been a roller coaster of a season for Philly. They appeared to be one of the teams to beat in the East early on, and their star player was playing at an MVP-level yet again. But the injury bug struck back in late January, and Joel Embed was forced out of action, causing the 76ers to slip in the standings. They started February with a record of 30-17, and had fallen to 39-35 on March 29th.

But the team’s fortunes have changed as they come down the home stretch of the regular season. They’ve yet to lose a single game in the month of April, and are currently riding a 5-game winning streak, which is currently matched only by the Celtics for the longest streak in the NBA. During that time, they’ve jumped from 8th place into 7th in the East, and are now just one game back of the Pacers for the coveted 6th seed and an avoidance of the Play-In Tournament.

Philly Has Softest Remaining Schedule In The NBA

There are a couple of different reasons why the team has been successful lately. Embiid has returned, playing in three games in a row last week before taking Sunday’s game against the Spurs to rest. Their schedule hasn’t exactly been the toughest, either, as three of their five wins have come against teams who are currently 24 games under .500 or worse.

They were able to take down the Oklahoma City Thunder and Miami Heat during the stretch, though.

Can they continue their winning ways during the final week of the regular season? Based on opponents’ winning percentage, they have the softest remaining schedule of any team in the NBA, with games against the Magic, Nets, and Pistons still to come.

The 76ers will take on the latter on Tuesday evening in hopes of extending their winning streak to six games, and they are listed as massive 15.5 point favorites for the home game against Detroit.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
