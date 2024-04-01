NBA

76ers’ Joel Embiid is nearing a return after missing 29 straight games for Philadelphia

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Joel Embiid 76ers pic
Joel Embiid 76ers pic

With a win on Sunday vs. Toronto, the 76ers are now 40-35 this season. The team has been struggling without reigning MVP Joel Embiid. Philadelphia is eighth in the Eastern Conference with seven games left in the regular season. For the last 29 games, Embiid has been out with a left meniscus injury. 

However, NBA insiders Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski have reported that Joel Embiid is nearing his return for the Sixers. Charania noted that he could return as soon as Tuesday night vs. the Thunder. Getting their All-NBA center back in the starting lineup would be massive for the Sixers. Without Embiid this season, the team is 13-27.

Joel Embiid will make his return this week for the Philadelphia 76ers


In total, Joel Embiid has missed 41 of the Sixers’ 75 games played this season. The 2022-23 league MVP has played in 34 games this season and hasn’t been in a game since 1/30. Embiid is averaging (35.3) points, (11.3) rebounds, (5.7) assists, (1.1) steals, and (1.8) blocks per game. It’s been hard for the Sixers to replicate that type of production. That is why the team is 13-27 without the seven-time all-star in 2024-24. Luckily, Embiid is on the verge of returning.

On the day Embiid was injured, the Sixers were fifth in the East. Since then, the team has slowly fallen in the standings. With seven games left, the Sixers are eighth in the Eastern Conference. Miami has a one-and-a-half-game lead at 7th in the East. At this point in the year, it looks like the 76ers will be in the play-in tournament. Can Joel Embiid trigger an improbable run for the Sixers after missing the last two months with a knee injury?


When Joel Embiid was healthy, the 76ers looked like a top contender in the East. Without him, they were average at best. The 30-year-old big man is crucial to the team’s success this season. If the Sixers want to make a run in the postseason, they need Embbid to be 100 percent healthy. That’s been his biggest flaw over the last several playoff appearances for the Sixers. Philadelphia plays well but Embiid is never healthy in the biggest moments. Sixers fans are hoping to avoid that same type of outcome in the 2024 playoffs this month.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Joel Embiid 76ers pic
NBA

LATEST 76ers’ Joel Embiid is nearing a return after missing 29 straight games for Philadelphia

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 01 2024
bfrjnrkyamkcuftlga2k
NBA
Lakers Have 5 Game Winning Streak Snapped Against Pacers On Friday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 30 2024

The Los Angeles Lakers had been one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the past 10 days, and came into Friday’s game riding a five game winning streak….

rsz scoot 1040x572 1
NBA
Scoot Henderson Finishes With Plus/Minus Of -58, The Worst In NBA History
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 30 2024

The Portland Trail Blazers made Scoot Henderson the 3rd overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, and there were high hopes for the young, athletic guard. But he has struggled…

GettyImages 2118399862 ezgif.com webp to jpg converter
NBA
Clippers Kawhi Leonard Hits 65+ Games Played For First Time Since 2016-17
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 29 2024
Jimmy Butler Heat pic
NBA
Is Miami’s Jimmy Butler playing tonight vs. the Portland Trail Blazers?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 29 2024
Paul George Clippers pic 1
NBA
One NBA insider believes Paul George will ‘eventually’ re-sign with the LA Clippers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 29 2024
Luka Doncic Mavericks pic 2
NBA
Dallas’ Luka Doncic says the team has locked in on defense during their recent hot stretch
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 29 2024
Arrow to top