Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has backed Kylian Mbappe to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for Real Madrid next summer.

Mbappe’s Transfer Saga Has Been Full Of Twists & Turns

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is one of the most sought-after players in the world. The Frenchman has long been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes, with Real Madrid and Liverpool emerging as potential destinations. Los Blancos were hoping to sign Mbappe as a free agent in July 2022, but Mbappe ended up signing a two-year extension at the very last moment and staying put in France.

Earlier this summer, Mbappe declared that he would not be extending his contract at PSG, which would allow him to leave as a free agent next summer. He also revealed that he would not leave Paris before the end of his deal in June 2024, robbing PSG of the chance to cash in. Angered by Mbappe’s stance, the Parisians iced him out, forcing him to train with the reserve team.

Fabrizio Romano Backs Real Madrid To Secure Kylian Mbappe’s Signature

Things have cooled down over the last month, with Mbappe returning to the first team under Luis Enrique. In a previous report, Romano even claimed that PSG and Mbappe were holding talks over a possible contract extension.

Many have been wondering how Mbappe suddenly returned to PSG’s first team after falling out with the hierarchy. Romano, as reported by Sport Bible, claimed that the Frenchman sacrificed his $86 million loyalty bonus to play again for Les Parisiens.

“Kylian Mbappe has agreed not to receive his annual loyalty bonus to play again with PSG,” said Romano.

The Italian then revealed that Real Madrid were the most likely destination for Mbappe, adding that he could either join the Spaniards for free or through a release clause.

“From what I hear, I think his destination next summer will be Real Madrid, whether via a clause or free,” Romano concluded.

Real Madrid are currently lacking a world-class center-forward following Karim Benzema’s transfer to Al-Ittihad. By snapping Mbappe up next summer, Los Merengues could establish themselves as one of the most formidable teams in Europe.