Gaming giant Electronic Arts and FIFA ended their 20-year-long partnership in 2022, meaning there will be no EA Sports FIFA 24 this year. However, that does not mean soccer fans will be deprived of the joy of playing with their favorite teams in their spanking-new kits this fall.

The most popular soccer franchise will indeed live on but under a new moniker. Starting this year, the FIFA franchise will be called EA Sports FC, with the upcoming edition of the game carrying the name EA Sports FC 24.

With just two weeks to go (September 29) before the game officially releases on PC, PlayStation, and XBOX systems, excitement among the game’s fans is at an all-time high. Stoking the flames, we present to you the five best men’s forwards you can play with on EA Sports FC 24.

#5 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) – 90 OVR

With an overall rating of 90, Bayern Munich newcomer Harry Kane is the fifth-highest-rated forward in EA Sports FC 24. The England skipper has received a rating of 93 in shooting, 84 in passing, and 83 each in dribbling and physicality. His weak foot is rated at 5 Stars and his skill moves are at 3 Stars.

Defending and pace are Kane’s weakest suits this time around. The 30-year-old’s defensive prowess has been rated at just 49 while his pace is at 69. Players who love their forwards to drop deep and then hit on the break, might not find joy in Kane in EA Sports FC 24.

#4 Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad) – 90 OVR

Sporting an overall rating of 90, Al-Ittihad superstar Karim Benzema is the highest-rated Saudi Pro League player in EA Sports FC 24.

The Real Madrid legend may very well be past his prime, but he remains an asset in EAFC, sporting impressive ratings in all key areas. His pace is at 79, shooting at 88, passing at 83, dribbling at 87, and physicality at 78. Both his weak foot and skill moves are rated at 4 Stars this time around.

Defending is the 35-year-old’s weakest trait, with him carrying a poor rating of 39 in that department.

#3 Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) – 90 OVR

The highest-rated Major League Soccer (MLS) player in EA Sports FC 24, Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has an overall rating of 90. The former poster boy of FIFA has a low work rate and a poor defensive rating (33), but he more than makes up for it using his finishing and dribbling.

The 36-year-old has a rating of 87 in shooting, 90 in passing, and an impressive 94 in dribbling. His pace is also at a commendable 80. Messi has also received 4 Stars in both skill moves and weak foot, which makes him a complete package.

#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 91 OVR

Arguably the best striker in the world, Manchester City ace Erling Haaland has an overall rating of 91 in EA Sports FC 24. The game’s poster boy this year does not have the best rating in defending (45) and passing (66), but the rest of his essential stats are right on the money.

The former Borussia Dortmund superstar has a shooting rating of 93, which is only matched by Harry Kane in EAFC 24. His pace is at a scorching 89, dribbling at 80, and physicality at an impressive 88. His skill move and weak foot rating are both at 3 Stars, which will allow gamers to pull off a laundry list of fancy moves if needed.

#1 Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – 91 OVR

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbbape is officially the highest-rated player in EA Sports FC 24, with his overall digits touching 91. Mbappe, the cover star of FIFA 23, is the quickest player on this exclusive list, carrying a pace rating of 97.

Mbappe, who has 5 Stars in skill moves in 4 Stars in weak foot, scores superbly in other key areas as well. He has 90 in shooting, 80 in passing, 92 in dribbling, and 78 in physicality. As is generally the case with forwards, defending is his weakest quality, with him receiving a rating of 36 in that department.