Back in the day, soccer clubs used to think twice before splurging millions on players they wanted. The story has changed dramatically in the last decade, with many clubs willingly spending over $100 million to get their man. As one would expect, not every big-money transfer works out. Players often feel suffocated by the enormous weight of expectations on their shoulders and fail to perform as hoped.

In this section, we will take a look at the data from Transfermarket and identify five players who have had multiple clubs splurge record-breaking money on them. Read on to learn how the players with the highest accumulated transfer fee have fared at the clubs that broke the bank for them.

#5 Alvaro Morata – $205.39 million

Real Madrid academy graduate Alvaro Morata kicks off the list with his combined transfer fee of $205.39 million. The Spaniard switched senior teams for the first time in 2014 when Los Blancos sold him to Juventus for $21.76 million. The Whites, however, continued to keep tabs on the attacker and brought him back to the club in a $32.65 million deal in 2016. Having helped the club win the La Liga-Champions League double in the 2016-17 season, Morata left for Chelsea in the summer of 2017, with Madrid accepting a $71.82 million bid for the striker.

After scoring only 24 times in 72 matches over one-and-a-half seasons for Chelsea, Morata joined Atletico Madrid on loan before making his move permanent in July 2020. The Pensioners accepted a $38.09 bid for their player. In September 2020, Los Rojiblancos loaned Morata out to Juventus for two years, accepting a $21.76 million loan fee. He returned to Madrid last year and looks destined to stay put for the time being.

#4 Ousmane Dembele – $239.08 million

Following Neymar’s exit to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017, Barcelona lapped up Borussia Dortmund starlet Ousmane Dembele. Dembele, who had joined Dortmund from Rennes for $38.05 million in 2016, cost Barca an eye-popping $146.78 million. Unfortunately, the move ultimately did not work out for the Blaugrana, with the player picking up numerous injuries over the next six seasons and failing to attain consistency. Dembele played 185 games for Barcelona between 2017 and 2023, scoring 40 times and providing 43 assists.

In the summer of 2023, PSG signed the 26-year-old from Barcelona, agreeing to pay the Catalans $54.41 million for his services. The player is yet to make his competitive debut for the Parisians.

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo – $268.42 million

One of the most accomplished players in soccer history, Cristiano Ronaldo is easily the most successful star on this list. The Portuguese icon, who has an accumulated transfer fee of $268.42 million, got his big break at Manchester United after joining them from Sporting CP for $20.66 million in 2003. Six seasons, three Premier League titles, one Ballon d’Or, and a Champions League trophy later, Ronaldo joined Real Madrid for a then-record $102.20 million.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner played his best football at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring 450 goals in 438 games and winning four Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles in nine seasons. In 2018, Ronaldo joined Serie A giants Juventus for a whopping $127.21 million. While he failed to guide the Bianconeri to Champions League glory over the next three seasons, he scored an impressive 101 goals in 134 games and won two Serie A titles.

In 2021, he returned to Manchester United for a $18.48 million fee. He scored a respectable 27 goals in 54 games before leaving the club by mutual consent in November 2022. Later in January 2023, he joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr as a free agent.

#2 Romelu Lukaku – $361.87 million

Having cost $361.87 million in transfer fees over the course of his career, Chelsea ace Romelu Lukaku is the second name on the list. Lukaku’s journey started when Chelsea signed him from Anderlecht for a $16.31 million fee in 2011. After a couple of loan spells, Lukaku joined Everton for $38.45 million in July 2014. The Belgian played his best football for the Merseyside club, scoring 87 goals in 166 matches (including one season on loan).

Impressed with his performances for Everton, Manchester United signed Lukaku for a massive $92.09 million fee in July 2017. After a couple of mediocre seasons at Old Trafford, during which he scored 42 times in 96 games, Inter Milan lapped him up for $80.46 million in August 2019. Lukaku was an instant hit at Inter and emerged as one of their best players as they won the Serie A title in the 2020-21 season.

Chelsea were enchanted by Lukaku’s work at San Siro and brought him back for a then-club record $122.86 million in 2021. Unfortunately, the move did not work out, with him managing to score only 15 times in 44 games across the 2021-22 season. Lukaku practically forced his way back to Inter Milan in 2022, joining them on a season-long loan. However, he failed to recreate his magic and returned to Chelsea after scoring 14 times in 37 matches in the 2022-23 season.

Now an outcast at Stamford Bridge, Lukaku is drawing interest from Saudi Arabian clubs and could be on his way out of Europe this summer.

#1 Neymar – $423.82 million

With an accumulated transfer fee of $423.82 million, Al-Hilal superstar Neymar sits at the top of the pile. The Brazilian’s first big transfer came in 2013 when Barcelona splurged a whopping $95.68 million to sign him from Brazilian club Santos. He lived up to his billing at Camp Nou, helping them to two La Liga titles and a Champions League trophy, amongst other honors.

Four years, 105 goals, and 186 matches later, Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a world-record $241.37 million fee. Over the next six seasons, he scored 118 goals and claimed 77 assists in 173 games for the club, helping them to five Ligue 1 titles. On August 15, Neymar officially joined Al-Hilal from PSG, with the Parisians accepting a $97.85 bid for their superstar. The 31-year-old is yet to make his debut for the Saudi Arabian club.