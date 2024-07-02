The 2024 European Championship, aka EURO 2024, has been a rollercoaster. Over the last 16 days, the best players on the continent have awarded us with sensational performances, propelling their teams to important results. As we enter the business end of the tournament, we are confident of seeing more such heroics from the crème de la crème.

Every player participating in EURO 2024 is expected to live up to a certain standard, but the burden of expectations is heavier on those who carry the biggest price tags. Today, we will take a look at the five most valuable players who have qualified for the quarter-finals of EURO 2024 and check out how they have fared so far. Now, without further ado, let’s begin!

Valuation: Transfermarkt

#5 Florian Wirtz (Germany) – €130 million ($139.37 million)

Florian Wirtz, who is worth €130 million ($139.37 million) according to Transfermarkt, is the most valuable player for Germany in EURO 2024. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is also one of the two players on this list who have completely justified their sky-high valuation.

The Bayer Leverkusen man has lodged five shots on target in four appearances for the hosts in EURO 2024, keeping two of those on target and scoring once. He has also created five chances for his teammates, pulled off six dribbles, and recorded 13 recoveries.

It will be interesting to see how Wirtz fares when Die Mannschaft battle one of the most in-form teams of the tournament, Spain, in the quarter-finals.

#4 Bukayo Saka (England) – €140 million ($150.10 million)

Arsenal poster boy Bukayo Saka has manned the right wing for England in EURO 2024. The 22-year-old, who carries a lofty €140 million ($150.10 million) price tag, has shown a few bright sparks but has not set the tournament alight with his world-class skills.

Since the start of the competition, Saka has started all four matches for England. He has had only four shots, amassing an xG of just 0.25. He has also lacked in the chance creation department, creating only three shooting opportunities for teammates in four games. Saka must up his game if England are to overcome Switzerland in the final eight.

#3 Phil Foden (England) – €150 million ($160.82 million)

According to Transfermarkt, England and Manchester City star Phil Foden is worth a staggering €150 million ($160.82 million). However, the highly-rated 24-year-old has not managed to do justice to his lofty valuation in EURO 2024.

Foden has lost his identity in Gareth Southgate’s system. He has not been taking players on as much, played a lot more horizontal passes, and looked hesitant to shoot. So far, he has failed to score or assist for the Three Lions, which is shocking for a player of his caliber.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (France) – €180 million ($192.98 million)

The most valuable attacker in EURO 2024, €180 million ($192.98 million)-man Kylian Mbappe tragically broke his nose in France’s opening-day victory over Austria. He missed the following game as a result but returned for the Matchday 3 clash with Poland. The Real Madrid new-boy converted a penalty in the 1-1 draw.

Wearing a black mask, Mbappe captained France in their Round-of-16 bout against Belgium. It was a tame performance from the 25-year-old, with him squandering quite a few half chances to score against Kevin De Bruyne and Co. Fortunately for him, Les Bleus had lady luck on their side, as they secured a win courtesy of a Jan Vertonghen own goal right at the death.

#1 Jude Bellingham (England) – €180 million ($192.98 million)

Earning the top spot thanks to his youth, England ace Jude Bellingham is currently the joint-most valuable player remaining in UEFA EURO 2024. The Real Madrid midfielder is worth a staggering €180 million ($192.98 million) — the same as his new club teammate Kylian Mbappe.

The 21-year-old has not been at his majestic best in Germany, but he has undoubtedly been England’s most impactful player. He scored the only goal in England’s 1-0 victory over Serbia on Matchday 1 and dispatched a stunning overhead kick to level the score in the Round-of-16 bout against Slovakia. After Bellingham led the way, Harry Kane scored the winner in extra time to send the Three Lions through to the quarter-finals.