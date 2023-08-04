5 MLS Players With Most Trophies: Inter Miami Duo Messi and Busquets Lead List By Landslide

The United States’ premier soccer league, Major League Soccer (MLS), has attracted some of the most talented and accomplished players over the years. From David Beckham to Gareth Bale, these stars have enriched MLS with their popularity, experience, and quality, helping it improve its reach.

MLS’s current roster also has more than its fair share of conquerors, players who have won the biggest honors in the world and are now bringing the magic to America. Now without further ado, let’s check out the top five MLS players who have won the most collective trophies in soccer.

Note: Only trophies from international soccer tournaments and the top five European leagues (+ competitions) have been considered.

#5 Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez (LA Galaxy) — 7 Team Trophies

LA Galaxy star Javier Hernandez, aka Chicharito, is the most accomplished player on his team. The Mexican sharpshooter, who has represented the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid, has five prominent European trophies to his name.

At Old Trafford, Chicharito won two Premier League titles in the 2010-11 and 2012-13 seasons and bagged the FA Community Shield in 2010. During his loan spell at Real Madrid in the 2014-15 season, the Mexican ace helped the Whites to the FIFA Club World Cup trophy. Later, in the 2019-20 season, Chicharito was a part of the Sevilla squad that won the UEFA Europa League trophy.

Chicharito has also won a couple of trophies in Mexico’s colors: the CONCACAF Cup in 2015 and the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2011.

#4 Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire) — 13 Team Trophies

Former Liverpool and Bayern Munich star Xherdan Shaqiri won 13 renowned trophies during his European run. Currently serving as Chicago Fire’s talisman, the Swiss attacker has four league titles to his name, including three Bundesliga titles (2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15) and a Premier League title (2019-20).

The versatile forward is also a two-time UEFA Champions League winner. He won his first with Bayern Munich in 2012 before reaching the pinnacle of European soccer once again in 2019, this time with Liverpool. His other trophies include two UEFA Supercups, two FIFA Club World Cups, two DFB-Pokal trophies, and one DFL Supercup.

#3 Jordi Alba (Inter Miami) — 20 Team Trophies

Following in the footsteps of former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba landed in Miami in July, signing a one-and-a-half-year contract with the MLS club. The versatile left-back, who is reportedly set to earn around $1.6 million per year, has joined the club as a free agent after spending 11 seasons at Barcelona.

During his stay in the Catalonian capital, Alba won a whopping 18 team trophies. Some of his major honors include six La Liga titles, one Champions League trophy, and five Copa del Rey trophies.

The former Valencia man has also tasted success in Spain’s colors. He was a member of the team that won the 2012 European Championship. Ten years later, he bagged his second silverware for Spain’s senior team, helping them to the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League.

#2 Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami) — 35 Team Trophies

Widely hailed as one of the best defensive midfield players in the history of soccer, Sergio Busquets has amassed a massive 35 collective trophies over the course of his decorated career. Prior to signing for MLS outfit Inter Miami in July, Busquets enjoyed a trophy-laden 15-season spell at Camp Nou. The midfield maestro won a staggering 32 trophies during his stay, including nine La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies.

Busquets was also a part of the Spain side that went the distance at the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2012 European Championship. His final trophy for La Roja came earlier this year when they won the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League.

#1 Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) — 40 Team Trophies

Inter Miami ace Lionel Messi is the most accomplished player in MLS by a country mile. The 36-year-old Argentine genius enjoyed the best time of his career at Barcelona, winning every trophy on offer. In 17 seasons with the senior team, Messi bagged a whopping 34 trophies, including 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

Before joining Inter Miami as a free agent earlier in July, Messi spent a couple of seasons at Paris Saint-Germain. He could not win the coveted Champions League trophy but won two Ligue 1 titles and one Trophée des Champions.

Finally, with Argentina, he won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last year and bagged the Copa America trophy in 2021. La Albiceleste also came out on top in their CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions clash with Italy in 2022.

A whopping 40 team trophies aside, Messi has also bagged a plethora of individual awards, including seven Ballon d’Or Awards, six European Golden Shoe Awards, and two Golden Ball Awards.