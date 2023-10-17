To become a successful manager in modern-day soccer, one needs much more than technical know-how. They also require excellent communication and persuasion skills, which help them get the players they deem suitable for their system and, hopefully, land the most coveted trophies on offer.

Below, we will meet some top managers who have been allowed to make multiple top-dollar signings over the last decade and check out how much value they delivered. According to the data from Transfermarkt, here are the top five coaches who have spent the most on transfers between the 2013-14 and 2023-24 seasons.

#5 Jose Mourinho – €1.12 Billion ($1.18 Billion)

One of the best managers in the history of the sport, Jose Mourinho has splurged €1.12 billion ($1.18 billion) on new players since the 2013-14 seasons, claiming the fifth spot on the list. The Portuguese tactician has managed four clubs in the last decade: Chelsea (2013-2015), Manchester United (2016-2018), Tottenham Hotspur (2019-2021), and AS Roma (2021-), winning a total of seven trophies.

Paul Pogba, whom he signed for €105 million ($110.77 million) from Juventus in 2016, remains the most expensive purchase of Mourinho’s career. Former Manchester United stars Romelu Lukaku (€84.7 million – $89.35 million) and Fred (€59 million – $62.24 million) are the second and third-biggest purchases of Mourinho’s illustrious career.

#4 Thomas Tuchel – €1.17 Billion ($1.24 Billion)

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is the fourth name on the list, having spent €1.17 billion ($1.24 billion) on transfers between 2013-14 and 2023-24 seasons. Tuchel has managed five clubs in that period: Mainz (2009-2014), Borussia Dortmund (2015-2017), Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) (2018-2020), Chelsea (2021-2022), and, of course, Bayern (2023-), amassing a total of 11 trophies.

Tuchel oversaw Kylian Mbappe’s permanent switch to PSG from Monaco in the summer of 2018. The €180 million ($189.9 million) acquisition remains the highest of his career. The second and third places are occupied by Chelsea man Romelu Lukaku (€113 million – $119.2 million) and Bayern ace Harry Kane (€100 million – $105.5 million).

#3 Diego Simeone – €1.18 Billion ($1.25 Billion)

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has transformed the club since first coming on as their manager in December 2011. The Atletico board has also done an excellent job at backing him, authorizing him to spend a whopping €1.18 billion ($1.25 billion) on transfers since the 2013-14 season. Aided by the additions, Simeone has guided Los Rojiblancos to five trophies in the last decade, including two La Liga titles and one UEFA Europa League trophy.

Joao Felix (€127.2 million – $134.22 million), Thomas Lemar (€72 million – $75.97 million), and Diego Costa (€60 million – $63.31 million) have been the three most expensive purchases in Simeone’s career.

#2 Max Allegri – €1.19 Billion ($1.26 Billion)

Juventus manager Massimiliano “Max” Allegri has spent a cool €1.19 billion ($1.26 billion) on transfers since the start of the 2013-14 season. Allegri managed two clubs in that period: AC Milan (2010-2014) and Juventus over two spells (2014-2019; 2021-). Allegri has won his fair share of silverware in the last decade as well, helping the Bianconeri to 11 trophies, including five Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia trophies.

Unsurprisingly, all of Allegri’s big-ticket purchases have come at Juventus. He oversaw Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer from Real Madrid in 2018, which cost Juventus a whopping €117 million ($123.42 million). Gonzalo Higuain (€90 million – $94.94 million) and Dusan Vlahovic (€81.6 million – $86.1 million) have been the second and third-biggest purchases of Allegri’s career.

#1 Pep Guardiola – €1.69 Billion ($1.78 Billion)

At the summit sits Spanish tactician Pep Guardiola, having spent a staggering €1.69 billion ($1.78 billion) on new players between Bayern Munich (2013-2016) and Manchester City (2016-). The former Barcelona manager has delivered great value, however, taking his teams to a total of 22 trophies, including three Bundesliga titles, five Premier League titles, and a UEFA Champions League trophy.

Jack Grealish, Josko Gvardiol, and Ruben Dias have been the three biggest purchases of Guardiola’s career. He signed Grealish for a British record €117.5 million ($123.95 million), Gvardiol for €90 million ($94.94 million), and Dias for €71.6 million ($75.53 million).