Soccer

5 Managers Who Have Spent The Most On Transfers Since 2013-14: Pep Guardiola Claims Top Spot By A Landslide

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Pep Guardiola And His Most Expensive Signing Jack Grealish
Pep Guardiola And His Most Expensive Signing Jack Grealish

To become a successful manager in modern-day soccer, one needs much more than technical know-how. They also require excellent communication and persuasion skills, which help them get the players they deem suitable for their system and, hopefully, land the most coveted trophies on offer.

Below, we will meet some top managers who have been allowed to make multiple top-dollar signings over the last decade and check out how much value they delivered. According to the data from Transfermarkt, here are the top five coaches who have spent the most on transfers between the 2013-14 and 2023-24 seasons.

#5 Jose Mourinho – €1.12 Billion ($1.18 Billion)

Jose Mourinho Is One Of The Highest Spending Managers Of The Decade
Jose Mourinho Won The Premier League With Chelsea (2014-15)

One of the best managers in the history of the sport, Jose Mourinho has splurged €1.12 billion ($1.18 billion) on new players since the 2013-14 seasons, claiming the fifth spot on the list. The Portuguese tactician has managed four clubs in the last decade: Chelsea (2013-2015), Manchester United (2016-2018), Tottenham Hotspur (2019-2021), and AS Roma (2021-), winning a total of seven trophies.

Paul Pogba, whom he signed for €105 million ($110.77 million) from Juventus in 2016, remains the most expensive purchase of Mourinho’s career. Former Manchester United stars Romelu Lukaku (€84.7 million – $89.35 million) and Fred (€59 million – $62.24 million) are the second and third-biggest purchases of Mourinho’s illustrious career.

#4 Thomas Tuchel – €1.17 Billion ($1.24 Billion)

Thomas Tuchel Is One Of The Top Spenders Of The Decade
Thomas Tuchel Won The Champions League With Chelsea In 2021

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is the fourth name on the list, having spent €1.17 billion ($1.24 billion) on transfers between 2013-14 and 2023-24 seasons. Tuchel has managed five clubs in that period: Mainz (2009-2014), Borussia Dortmund (2015-2017), Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) (2018-2020), Chelsea (2021-2022), and, of course, Bayern (2023-), amassing a total of 11 trophies.

Tuchel oversaw Kylian Mbappe’s permanent switch to PSG from Monaco in the summer of 2018. The €180 million ($189.9 million) acquisition remains the highest of his career. The second and third places are occupied by Chelsea man Romelu Lukaku (€113 million – $119.2 million) and Bayern ace Harry Kane (€100 million – $105.5 million).

#3 Diego Simeone – €1.18 Billion ($1.25 Billion)

Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone Has Been One Of The Top Spenders Since 2013-14
Diego Simeone Has Won Two La Liga Titles With Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has transformed the club since first coming on as their manager in December 2011. The Atletico board has also done an excellent job at backing him, authorizing him to spend a whopping €1.18 billion ($1.25 billion) on transfers since the 2013-14 season. Aided by the additions, Simeone has guided Los Rojiblancos to five trophies in the last decade, including two La Liga titles and one UEFA Europa League trophy.

Joao Felix (€127.2 million – $134.22 million), Thomas Lemar (€72 million – $75.97 million), and Diego Costa (€60 million – $63.31 million) have been the three most expensive purchases in Simeone’s career.

#2 Max Allegri – €1.19 Billion ($1.26 Billion)

Juventus Coach Max Allegri Is The Second-Highest Spender This Decade
Max Allegri Has Won Six Serie A Titles In His Career

Juventus manager Massimiliano “Max” Allegri has spent a cool €1.19 billion ($1.26 billion) on transfers since the start of the 2013-14 season. Allegri managed two clubs in that period: AC Milan (2010-2014) and Juventus over two spells (2014-2019; 2021-). Allegri has won his fair share of silverware in the last decade as well, helping the Bianconeri to 11 trophies, including five Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia trophies.

Unsurprisingly, all of Allegri’s big-ticket purchases have come at Juventus. He oversaw Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer from Real Madrid in 2018, which cost Juventus a whopping €117 million ($123.42 million). Gonzalo Higuain (€90 million – $94.94 million) and Dusan Vlahovic (€81.6 million – $86.1 million) have been the second and third-biggest purchases of Allegri’s career.

#1 Pep Guardiola – €1.69 Billion ($1.78 Billion)

Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Has Spent The Most On Transfers
Pep Guardiola Has Spent $1.78 Billion On Transfers Since 2013-14

At the summit sits Spanish tactician Pep Guardiola, having spent a staggering €1.69 billion ($1.78 billion) on new players between Bayern Munich (2013-2016) and Manchester City (2016-). The former Barcelona manager has delivered great value, however, taking his teams to a total of 22 trophies, including three Bundesliga titles, five Premier League titles, and a UEFA Champions League trophy.

Jack Grealish, Josko Gvardiol, and Ruben Dias have been the three biggest purchases of Guardiola’s career. He signed Grealish for a British record €117.5 million ($123.95 million), Gvardiol for €90 million ($94.94 million), and Dias for €71.6 million ($75.53 million).

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester City's Erling Haaland Is One Of The Most Clinical Players In England
Soccer

LATEST 5 Most Clinical Players In The Premier League This Season: Erling Haaland Claims 4th Spot

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  34s
Pep Guardiola And His Most Expensive Signing Jack Grealish
Soccer
5 Managers Who Have Spent The Most On Transfers Since 2013-14: Pep Guardiola Claims Top Spot By A Landslide
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

To become a successful manager in modern-day soccer, one needs much more than technical know-how. They also require excellent communication and persuasion skills, which help them get the players they…

Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta
Soccer
“It was more about the club” – Folarin Balogun Sheds Light On His Conversations With Mikel Arteta Before Arsenal Exit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  19h

AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun has said he had good chats with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, revealing the Spaniard was not behind his transfer away from north London. Arsenal academy…

England Skipper Harry Kane
Soccer
England Vs. Italy: Date, Where To Watch In US, H2H & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  20h
Fabrizio Romano On Arsenal And Chelsea Links
Soccer
Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Bundesliga Star’s Links With Arsenal & Chelsea
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Star Kylian Mbappe Has Had 10 Attempts On Target This Season
Soccer
Report: PSG To Propose A New Contract To Keep Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  22h
Liverpool Legend Jordan Henderson
Soccer
“It’s not nice” – Liverpool Legend Jordan Henderson Reacts After Being Booed By England Supporters
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  23h
Arrow to top