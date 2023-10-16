Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has shot down reports linking Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy with a move to Arsenal or Chelsea, claiming neither club have made any attempts to sign the in-form attacker.

Guirassy Could Boost Both Arsenal & Chelsea

Guirassy has been in red-hot form in the Bundesliga this season. Playing seven games, the 27-year-old has scored a whopping 13 times, emerging as the division’s leading scorer. Guirassy has scored five goals more than Bayern Munich ace Harry Kane, who is in second place in the race for the Golden Boot.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly in the market for a goalscorer. The Gunners and the Blues have first-choice center-forwards in Gabriel Jesus and Christopher Nkunku, respectively, but lack prolific backup options. Guirassy could have been an excellent recruitment for both London clubs, but Romano does not think there are any plans in motion to bring the Guinea attacker to the English Premier League.

Romano Shoots Down Guirassy Rumors

Addressing reports linking Guirassy to Arsenal and Chelsea, Romano said he was not aware of any interest from either club, before adding that the striker was completely focused on helping Stuttgart this season.

The Italian journalist stated (via Caught Offside):

“Serhou Guirassy – For sure clubs are following the in-form Stuttgart striker, but at the moment I’m not aware of any contact with Chelsea or Arsenal, that would be pure guessing as I’m not aware of any negotiation or contact.

“I think we should also respect Stuttgart, he’s a key player for them and his focus is 100% on Stuttgart.”

Guinea international Guirassy initially joined Stuttgart on a season-long loan from Ligue 1 side Stade Reims in September 2022. He played 28 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 14 times and providing two assists. Impressed with his displays, Stuttgart made his switch permanent earlier this summer, signing him for a €9 million ($9.48 million) fee. They tied him down to a three-year contract, until June 2026.

His excellent return in the Bundesliga has helped VfB Stuttgart climb to second place in the rankings. Having amassed 18 points from seven games, Guirassy and Co. are sitting just a point behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.