Soccer

Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Bundesliga Star’s Links With Arsenal & Chelsea

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Fabrizio Romano On Arsenal And Chelsea Links
Fabrizio Romano On Arsenal And Chelsea Links

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has shot down reports linking Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy with a move to Arsenal or Chelsea, claiming neither club have made any attempts to sign the in-form attacker.

Guirassy Could Boost Both Arsenal & Chelsea

Guirassy has been in red-hot form in the Bundesliga this season. Playing seven games, the 27-year-old has scored a whopping 13 times, emerging as the division’s leading scorer. Guirassy has scored five goals more than Bayern Munich ace Harry Kane, who is in second place in the race for the Golden Boot.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly in the market for a goalscorer. The Gunners and the Blues have first-choice center-forwards in Gabriel Jesus and Christopher Nkunku, respectively, but lack prolific backup options. Guirassy could have been an excellent recruitment for both London clubs, but Romano does not think there are any plans in motion to bring the Guinea attacker to the English Premier League.

Romano Shoots Down Guirassy Rumors

Addressing reports linking Guirassy to Arsenal and Chelsea, Romano said he was not aware of any interest from either club, before adding that the striker was completely focused on helping Stuttgart this season.

The Italian journalist stated (via Caught Offside):

Serhou Guirassy – For sure clubs are following the in-form Stuttgart striker, but at the moment I’m not aware of any contact with Chelsea or Arsenal, that would be pure guessing as I’m not aware of any negotiation or contact.

I think we should also respect Stuttgart, he’s a key player for them and his focus is 100% on Stuttgart.”

Guinea international Guirassy initially joined Stuttgart on a season-long loan from Ligue 1 side Stade Reims in September 2022. He played 28 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 14 times and providing two assists. Impressed with his displays, Stuttgart made his switch permanent earlier this summer, signing him for a €9 million ($9.48 million) fee. They tied him down to a three-year contract, until June 2026.

His excellent return in the Bundesliga has helped VfB Stuttgart climb to second place in the rankings. Having amassed 18 points from seven games, Guirassy and Co. are sitting just a point behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Fabrizio Romano On Arsenal And Chelsea Links
Soccer

LATEST Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Bundesliga Star’s Links With Arsenal & Chelsea

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  46min
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Star Kylian Mbappe Has Had 10 Attempts On Target This Season
Soccer
Report: PSG To Propose A New Contract To Keep Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly preparing to table a new offer for Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe, despite chances of it being rejected by the French superstar….

Liverpool Legend Jordan Henderson
Soccer
“It’s not nice” – Liverpool Legend Jordan Henderson Reacts After Being Booed By England Supporters
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Liverpool legend and England star Jordan Henderson has expressed disappointment after being booed by a section of English supporters on Friday night (October 15). Henderson captained England in their 1-0…

"Glazers Out" Banner Outside Of Old Trafford
Soccer
Sir Jim Ratcliffe To Pay £1.3 Billion To Acquire Minority Stake In Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Gareth Bale And Eden Hazard
Soccer
From Eden Hazard To Gareth Bale: 5 Top Players Who Retired In 2023
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Jude Bellingham Is The Most Valuable Player In La Liga
Soccer
10 Most Valuable Players In La Liga Right Now: Real Madrid Ace Jude Bellingham Emerges As New Leader
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
Victor Osimhen Could Take Legal Action Against Napoli
Soccer
“That cannot happen” – Nigeria Boss Criticizes Napoli For Mocking Victor Osimhen On Social Media
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 13 2023
Arrow to top