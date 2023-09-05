Soccer

5 Best Transfers Of The Summer Window: Bellingham Joins Messi Atop The List

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
5 min read
Bellingham And Messi Have Been The Two Best Transfers Of The Season
The 2023-24 summer transfer window thoroughly lived up to its lofty expectations. There were some shocking transfers, juicy rumors, and transfer fees that made everyone gasp.

Of course, the transfer market is only a part of the story, as the real test begins only after the new signings don their new colors and take to the field. Today, we will take a look at a group of individuals who have hit the ground running at their new clubs. Below are the five best transfers of the summer transfer window:

#5 James Maddison To Tottenham Hotspur

James Maddison Is Has Been One Of The Best Transfers Of The Season
James Maddison Claimed Two Assists In His EPL Debut For Spurs

James Maddison made his name as one of the best attacking midfielders in the English Premier League during his stay with Leicester City. He has done his reputation no harm following the $49.85 million switch to Tottenham, churning out one impressive performance after another.

Maddison, 26, has operated as Spurs’ creator-in-chief since his transfer in July. He has sprayed the ball around with ease, created chances, and not shied away from going for the spectacular. The gifted Englishman has taken part in four Premier League matches thus far, scoring twice and providing two assists. If he keeps at it, Spurs will have a really good chance of securing a top-four finish this term.

#4 Declan Rice To Arsenal

Arsenal Star Declan Rice Has One Of The Best Transfers Of The Summer
Arsenal Star Declan Rice In Action

Last season, Arsenal punched above their weight and came agonizingly close to winning the English Premier League title. This season, they want to take the next step and end their Premier League drought. As a declaration of intent, they have signed some top players, splurging the most on bringing Declan Rice from West Ham United. Rice, 24, cost the club a whopping $125.54 million, but he has already started proving his worth.

Rice has been a mainstay in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI thus far, starting all five of Arsenal’s games this season. He has ruled the middle of the park with an iron fist, pressing hard, snatching the ball away from attackers, and looking for goalscoring opportunities. The Englishman has thus far scored once for the Gunners, with his strike coming in Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United on Sunday (September 3).

#3 Harry Kane To Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane Has Been One Of The Best Transfers Of The Season
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane Will Be A Player To Watch In The Champions League This Season

After multiple rounds of negotiations, Bayern Munich finally managed to lure Harry Kane away from Tottenham Hotspur on August 12th. Spurs, of course, charged a premium for their talisman, allowing the 30-year-old to go for a whopping $107.67 million fee.

Despite spending all his professional career in England, Kane has not had any trouble settling in at Allianz Arena. His movement has been spot on, he is already shouting instructions to teammates, he has created chances, and goals have come quite naturally. The England skipper has featured in three Bundesliga matches thus far for Bayern, scoring thrice and claiming an assist. If he keeps this up, he should have a clear shot at the Golden Boot this season.

#2 Jude Bellingham To Real Madrid

Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Has Been One Of The Best Transfers Of The Summer
Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Joined The Club For $110.90 Million

Eyebrows were raised when Real Madrid splurged a whopping $110.90 million to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund on July 1st. Through sensational performances since the start of the season, Bellingham has successfully extinguished all doubts, emerging as one of the best transfers of the summer transfer window.

Bellingham, who has been deployed as an attacking midfielder in Carlo Ancelotti’s 4-3-1-2 system, has scored a whopping five goals and claimed an assist in just four La Liga matches. Impressively, four of his goals came away from home and helped him win three consecutive La Liga Player Of The Match Awards.

#1 Lionel Messi To Inter Miami

Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi Has Been The Best Transfer Of The Summer
Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi Celebrating After Assisting Against LAFC

The best transfer of the season took place on July 15, when Lionel Messi joined Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami as a free agent. The Argentina icon, who struggled to play his best football at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has landed on his feet in Miami. He has dazzled America with his effortless movement, defense-piercing passes, leadership, and sensational goals.

Since his transfer to the DRV PNK Stadium, Messi has featured in 11 games across competitions for the Herons, scoring a whopping 11 goals and claiming five assists. With him leading from the front, Miami have now gone 11 games without tasting defeat.

The David Beckham-owned side also won their first-ever trophy, the Leagues Cup, under Messi in August. They will have a chance to double their tally when Miami take on Houston Dynamo in the U.S. Open Cup final on September 27.

Sushan Chakraborty

Sushan Chakraborty
