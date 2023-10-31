The San Francisco 49ers entered the season with one of the most feared defensive lines in the NFL. They had the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Nick Bosa coming off of an 18.5 sack season, and they added Javon Hargrave from the Eagles to go along with Arik Armstead and the rest of the talented defensive fronts.

49ers Add Chase Young To Help With Pass Rush

Sources: Former No. 2 overall pick #Commanders DE Chase Young is being traded to the #49ers. Incredible. Likely a mid-round pick in 2024. After dealing Montez Sweat to the #Bears, Washington now trades Young to one of the NFL’s best. pic.twitter.com/pKuCkIw39U — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2023

While they are still feared and one of the top units in the league, the 49ers pass rush has not lived up to the expectations yet this season. They have a total of 18 sacks through the first 8 games, putting them on pace to have 6 fewer than they did last year, and Bosa has been noticeably more quiet. He has just 3 sacks so far, a pace that would see him finish with 6 or 7 on the year, a far cry from the 18.5 in 2022.

But help is on the way. There were rumors surrounding the Washington Commanders and their willingness to be sellers at the trade deadline, and they proved to be true. Earlier in the day, the team traded away pass rusher Montez Sweat to the Bears, though their wheeling and dealing was not done. A little over an hour later, the Commanders completed a trade for former #2 overall pick Chase Young, sending him to San Francisco in exchange for a third-round pick in 2024.

Can Young Stay Healthy Enough To Help?

Trade II: Washington is dealing DE Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers for a third-round pick, per sources. On the trade deadline day, Washington now has moved on from Young and Montez Sweat, once viewed as foundational players. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2023

Young hasn’t lived up to his billing as a former top draft pick, but much of that can be attributed to injuries. He hasn’t played in a full season yet in his 3+ year career, and played in a combined 11 contests over the past two seasons while dealing with recovery from ACL surgery. He had 7.5 sacks his rookie season, but notched just 1.5 over the next two. Young has 5 sacks so far in 2023.

Young will not only help with the pass rush, but the trade re-unites he and Bosa, who were teammates for two years at Ohio State.

The 49ers are currently on a bye week, and won’t play again until November 11th. They’ll take on the Jaguars on the road in hopes of snapping their current three-game losing streak.