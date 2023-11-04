The Cincinnati Bengals got off to an unpredictably slow start to the 2023 NFL season. Joe Burrow looked out of sorts while leading the offense, and the team stumbled out to a 1-3 start, with the only win being a 3-point victory over the Rams.

Bengals Have Plenty To Lose (And Gain) On Sunday

Bills’ playoff odds With Week 9 win: 81%

With loss: 50% Week 9 playoff picture ⬇️https://t.co/LGYZvgh11I — PFF (@PFF) November 4, 2023

But they may have turned a corner in getting back on track for a potential playoff push. The offense has found their footing and Cincinnati’s defense hasn’t allowed more than 20 points in any of the last three games, which have all been Bengals victories. They are now sitting at a respectable 4-3, and with a good a shot as anyone of winning the toughest division in football. They are coming off of a huge road win in Week 8, one that saw them upset the San Francisco 49ers and hand them their third loss in a row.

The three straight wins for the Bengals put them firmly back in the postseason conversation, as they now have a 55% chance of qualifying for the postseason. They still have to play a game against each of their divisional opponents, the Steelers twice, and also have contests against the Jaguars and Chiefs.

But perhaps one of the biggest game of the season for the Bengals will take place this Sunday night, as they will take on the Buffalo Bills in a must-see prime time match up.

Cincy And Buffalo Have Biggest Potential Swings

According to Pro Football Focus and their projections for the postseason, it will be an extremely meaningful one for both teams, but for Cincinnati in particular. With a win, the Bengals’ playoff likelihood will shoot all the way up to 70%, but is in danger of dropping to 38% if they end up losing.

The potential 32% swing is the highest for any team in Week 9, but the Bills are just on their tails with a 31% potential swing themselves. Buffalo currently has a 66% chance at making the postseason, which would be 81% with a win and 50% with a loss.

The game has even further playoff implications than just the current record of the teams involved. There is a good chance that the Bills and Bengals will be battling each other for a postseason spot come December, and this early-November matchup could hold plenty of importance down the road.

As of Saturday afternoon, the line for the game has the Bengals as the 2.5-point favorites.