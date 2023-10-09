NFL

49ers News: Brock Purdy Called “Early Tom Brady” By Skip Bayless

Anthony R. Cardenas
Brock Purdy had a stellar performance against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. He and the San Francisco 49ers entered the week undefeated and with the shortest odds of winning the Super Bowl, and they did more than enough in Week 5 to prove that they should be the team to beat for the 2023 NFL season.

49ers Rout Cowboys, Purdy Throws 4 Touchdowns In Win

The second-year, former 7th round draft pick has yet to lose a regular season game. Purdy has been stellar since taking over the starting job in Week 14 of last season, when he led the 49ers all the way to the NFC Championship game. After reconstructive elbow surgery in the offseason, it was unknown whether he would be the quarterback of the future for San Francisco, given their log jam at the position over the summer.

But Purdy has proved that he is the man for the job. In the game against the Cowboys, he threw for 252 yards while completing 17 of his 24 passes, but most impressively, tossed four touchdowns and no interceptions. The 49ers won in a rout, defeating Dallas 42-10 in a game that was supposed to feature two NFC powerhouses.

Purdy has been the talk of the league on Monday, with he and the 49ers being the topic leading off most of the sports television talk shows. San Francisco is almost unanimously considered the best team in the NFL after 5 weeks, despite the Eagles having an identical record, given the difference in how they’ve each won their five games and the dominance that the 49ers have shown.

Skip Bayless Compares Purdy To An All-Time Great

Skip Bayless was one of the biggest Purdy cheerleaders throughout the morning, even referring to the quarterback as an “early Tom Brady”:

As of today, San Francisco is holding a +350 designation when it comes to Super Bowl odds, which is by far the lowest number that we have seen from any team thus far this season. They have two players within the top-6 in MVP odds as well, as both Purdy (+700) and running back Christian McCaffrey (+1500) are having excellent statistical seasons.

The 49ers will travel to Cleveland this coming weekend to take on the Browns, who were boasting a historically dominant defense through three weeks before they were exposed by the Ravens in Week 4. Can Myles Garrett and company do anything to slow down Purdy? San Francisco is currently listed as a 4.5 point favorite.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
