Christian McCaffrey has had an impressive start to his San Francisco 49ers career. Since being acquired before Week 7 of the 2022 season, he has made Kyle Shanahan’s offense even more impressive and explosive, and he is setting team records with how quickly he is racking up both yards and touchdowns.

49ers: McCaffrey Talks About Frank Gore And His Longevity

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Christian McCaffrey says that he was “inspired” by Frank Gore’s longevity to be able to play in the #NFL at a high level for so long, he told @NBCS49ers Frank Gore had a 16 year career. CMC is looking to do something similar. “His longevity. I think just to… pic.twitter.com/TIROad1vEM — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 7, 2023

According to the man himself, 49ers fans should get used to seeing him in their backfield.

McCaffrey sat down for an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area this week, and spoke about former 49ers legend Frank Gore, and how he hopes to emulate some aspects of his career:

“His longevity. I think just to do what he did for so long is unbelievable. That’s something that is tough to do. I just have so much respect for the way he did it and also his mindset as a runner. He had all the gifts you would want. The way he would finish runs, the way he would refuse to go down. It was fun watching him growing up. I was a kid when he was rolling.”

Gore is well known for the amount of time that he was able to spend in the league as a productive back. He finished his career in third place on the all-time rushing list with an even 16,000 yards, but some would claim that he was able to achieve that mark due to having a longer carer than many of the other top backs in NFL history.

McCaffrey Already Making History In SF

Christian McCaffrey has scored a TD in 13 straight games ⛏️ Will he break the all-time record? (15 G) pic.twitter.com/crLglTcoFL — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 6, 2023

McCaffrey continued his thoughts on why he believes Gore was so successful and the blueprint that he has to follow if he wants to have a career that spans a similar length of time:

“It’s a combination of a lot,” McCaffrey said. “I think it’s a mindset, it’s having extremely good instincts, vision and it’s comfort in the offense too. You watch him, he’s good at not just taking big hits but I think when you watch him, he knows when to deliver big hits too and be the hammer, not the nail.”

McCaffrey of course still has many years to go if he wants to even come close to Gore’s longevity. But as far as 49ers history is concerned, he is already on pace to be one of the best backs in team history. He finished off the 2022 season strong, and is an early MVP candidate through four weeks of 2023.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like