After an exciting weekend of football, there are no longer any unbeaten teams in the NFL. The 49ers and Eagles both lost this weekend. This means every team has at least one loss in the 2023 season. San Francisco was on the road in Week 6 to face the Cleveland Browns.

Unfortunately, the Niners suffered some injuries on offense to key players. Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel were both ruled out of the 49ers’ Week 6 contest vs. the Browns. McCaffrey is dealing with an oblique injury and Samuel injured his shoulder. Losing these two players could potentially hinder how effective San Francisco’s offense is. San Francisco is on the road in Week 7 to play the Vikings.

The 49ers are hoping that Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel do not miss extended time with their injuries

From @GMFB: The #49ers are dealing with injuries to two of their stars. pic.twitter.com/D08SwEgIqD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2023



San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey is dealing with an oblique injury according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The All-Pro RB suffered the injury in the third quarter. He did try and return but would be ruled out in the fourth. It’s unknown if CMC’s injury is serious and more information will be released throughout the week.

That can potentially hurt the 49ers’ offense big time if McCaffrey is out. This season, the 27-year-old is leading the NFL with 553 rushing yards. He only played 30 snaps in Week 6, racking up 43 rushing yards. Additionally, Deebo Samuel suffered a shoulder injury against the Browns. Samuel got injured early in the game and never returned.



Against the Browns in Week 6, Deebo Samuel got injured on his second carry of the game. It was a third and 23-run play that had no real chance of going anywhere. There’s no timetable for when for his injury and luckily the 49ers do not play until Monday night in Week 7 vs. the Vikings. That gives McCaffrey and Samuel extra time to rest and potentially be ready for that game.