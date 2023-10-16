49ers: Deebo Samuel Is Acting Like A Sore Loser…Again

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is in a war of words with an opposing player. Again.

U see Deeboo Run 😂 Typical WR behavior … THEN ACT HARD WHEN TRENT SAVE HIM 🥱🥱 https://t.co/9wvgP7sJkK — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) October 15, 2023

The 49ers were one of the big stories during Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. They entered the week undefeated and boasting the shortest Super Bowl odds, and were widely considered to be the top team in the league. They were coming off of a nationally televised drubbing of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, and were riding high in their confidence heading into their game against the Browns on Sunday.

It didn’t take long for the passion to come out for Kyle Shanahan’s squad. Before the game even started, players from both the 49ers and Browns got into a team-wide scuffle, where there was pushing and shoving and helmets being strewn about. In the middle of the melee was Deebo Samuel, who was headbutting and getting in the face of his opponents from Cleveland. Browns players pushed back, before big Trent Williams came in and muscled everyone out of the situation.

The Browns were the ones to back up the pregame talk, edging out the 49ers 19-17 for one of the biggest upset victories that we will see this season.

And as usual, Samuel had more talking to do after the game was over.

Gardner-Johnson Has Something To Say About Scuffle

Boy stop playing before you get a rewind of this….. boy sit down 🤡 https://t.co/edPWZxLuA4 pic.twitter.com/IyFazDl0Ap — Deebo (@19problemz) October 16, 2023



The video of the pregame scuffle made its rounds on social media, and found its way onto the feed of Lions safety CJ Gardner-Johnson. Johnson called out Deebo for running away during the fight, only to return once he saw that Williams had his back. He called it “typical WR behavior”.

It didn’t take long for Samuel to respond. A few hours later, Johnson’s tweet was quoted by Deebo, and featured a video of Johnson being punched by a Bears receiver when he was a member of the Saints. The caption read: “boy stop playing before you get a rewind of this…boy sit down.” It was capped off with a clown emoji.

Garner-Johnson responded directly, saying “Deeboo, your not like that,” with a yawning emoji.

Gardner-Johnson was a member of the Eagles last year, who Samuel and the rest of the 49ers took serious issue with after Philadelphia was victorious in the NFC Championship game last year. He now plays for the Lions, who will unfortunately not play against the 49ers this year.

But if San Francisco has to see the Lions and Eagles in the playoffs, it could be back-to-back weeks of having your popcorn ready to watch the Deebo Samuel drama.

