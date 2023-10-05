NFL

49ers Injury Report: Deebo Samuel’s production could increase vs. the Cowboys after being used sparingly in Week 4

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Deebo Samuel 49ers pic
Deebo Samuel 49ers pic

Ahead of the 49ers’ Week 4 contest vs. the Cardinals, WR Deebo Samuel was not fully healthy. He was dealing with a knee and rib injury that made him very limited. Luckily, the Niners have a workhorse RB in Christian McCaffrey and a number of other talented players on offense. 

Not many players in the NFL are as productive as a WR and RB as the All-Pro. After being used sparingly in Week 4, Samuel’s production should increase against the Cowboys. It could have been a part of the 49ers plan all along. They knew they had Dallas coming up in Week 5. Maybe they used Samuel less last week knowing they’d call his number more against the Cowboys.

Deebo Samuel was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday for the 49ers


Last week, Deebo Samuel did not practice at all for San Francisco. With that, he was used sparingly vs. the Cardinals. Samuel only had three carries for six yards and did not have any work in the passing game. They know how much Samuel means to the roster and luckily they have talent all around that can help replace his production.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Samuel’s knee injury is not expected to be long-term. He did say that the 27-year-old still needs to get treatment done on his knee each day. After a small workload in Week 4, expect to see that change for Deebo in Week 5. The Cowboys are far and away the 49ers toughest opponent so far this season.


Through four games this season, Deebo Samuel has 17 receptions for 245 yards and one receiving touchdown. On top of that, he has 11 carries for 54 yards and one rushing touchdown. Being able to practice on Wednesday was a sign that Samuel is trending in the right direction with his knee injury.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Sam Howell Commanders pic 1
NFL

LATEST Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Thursday Night Football Betting: Bears vs Commanders

Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
Matt Eberflus Bears pic
NFL
If the Bears lose tonight, it will be their first 0-5 start since the 1997 season when the team went 4-12
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  39min

The 2023 season could not have started worse for the Chicago Bears. Not only is the team 0-4, but they’ve had to deal with off-the-field issues surrounding their players. It’s…

Fletcher Cox Eagles pic
NFL
Eagles Injury Report: Fletcher Cox is dealing with a back injury and could possibly miss Week 5 vs. the Rams
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h

To start the 2023 season, the Eagles are 4-0 and will be on the road to face the Rams in Week 5. Three of Philly’s four games this season have…

rsz terry mclaurin injury update commanders fantasy 2023
NFL
Bet On Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders With BetOnline $1000 NFL Betting Offer
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
Tarik Cohen Bears pic
NFL
NFL Betting Offers For Thursday Night Football: Bears vs Commanders Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
Jahan Dotson Commanders pic
NFL
Commanders Injury Report: Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel will both play on TNF vs. the Bears
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
Chris Olave
NFL
New England Patriots vs New Orleans Saints Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  4h
Arrow to top