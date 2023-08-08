Betting

NFL Odds: Brock Purdy Is The Favorite To Be 49ers Starting QB In Week 1

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz 1200x0 1
rsz 1200x0 1

The San Francisco 49ers figure to be one of the most talented teams entering the 2023 NFL season. They’ve made deep playoff runs in three of the last four seasons, and will be one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl in February 2024.

NFL Odds: Brock Purdy Is -500 To Be 49ers Starting QB

But despite their recent success and high expectations for the near-future, the 49ers still have a big question mark at the most important position on the field.

Trey Lance was thought to be San Francisco’s signal caller of the future when they drafted him with the 3rd overall pick back in 2021. But due to an obscenely small sample size of playing time that has been affected by injuries, it seems as though Lance will be the team’s second string QB when the upcoming season begins.

The “legend” of Brock Purdy was born in Week 13 of last season. The rookie 7th round pick took over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo (who previously took over for the injured Lance), and the 49ers didn’t lose another regular season game. The unlikely hero was able to lead San Francisco all the way to the NFC Championship game, when he himself was forced out of the action due to an elbow ailment.

Lance, Darnold Waiting In The Wings

But Purdy was arguably the biggest success story of the 2022 NFL season, and the 49ers are hoping that he is recovered fully enough to be the team’s starter for their Week 1 game against the Steelers.

You can bet on it. Literally. The oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag have released the odds of who is most likely to be the starter, and Purdy is the heavy favorite on the eve of the 49ers first preseason game. He comes in with a designation of -500.

Lance comes in second at a somewhat distant +300, but he would be the one that the team turns to first if Purdy runs into any issues with development in training camp or any injuries.

Bet on Brock Purdy To Start For 49ers (-500) at BetOnline

But there is a dark horse, too. Sam Darnold signed with the 49ers in the off season, adding an established veteran to the mix. Darnold is certainly far removed from being considered a starting quarterback in the NFL, but he could very likely find himself a job as an immediate backup somewhere. Him signing on to be the third string QB would be a peculiar career move, and perhaps he was given assurance that he wouldn’t be buried on the depth chart for long.

Darnold comes in at +1400. While he very likely won’t be the starter for Week 1, he could jump up to the second spot on the depth chart sooner rather than later.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz cincinnati bengals v pittsburgh steelers
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: Bengals Are Only Slight Favorites To Win AFC North

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 6 2023
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
Betting
BetUS Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Paul vs Diaz Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 4 2023

Ahead of the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight in Dallas, Texas this weekend, BetUS is getting the party started by offering up to $2,500 in free bets to new members…

Nate Diaz UFC
Betting
BetOnline Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Paul vs Diaz Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 4 2023

The BetOnline Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz betting offer will give you $1,000 in boxing free bets for Saturday’s 185-pound super-clash. These free bets are available to use on any…

Boxing Jake Paul
Betting
Everygame Paul vs Diaz Betting Offer: Claim $750 In Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 4 2023
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Fight Poster 1
Betting
BetNow Paul vs Diaz Betting Offer: Claim $300 In Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 4 2023
Jake Paul Boxing 2
Betting
MyBookie Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 4 2023
Jake Paul Boxing vs Tommy Fury
Betting
Bovada Paul vs Diaz Betting Offer: Get $750 In Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 4 2023
Arrow to top