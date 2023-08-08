The San Francisco 49ers figure to be one of the most talented teams entering the 2023 NFL season. They’ve made deep playoff runs in three of the last four seasons, and will be one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl in February 2024.

NFL Odds: Brock Purdy Is -500 To Be 49ers Starting QB

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy reportedly threw 3 straight touchdowns in the team’s red zone period. Brock Purdy QB1 pic.twitter.com/ZuRL47msKd — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) August 7, 2023

But despite their recent success and high expectations for the near-future, the 49ers still have a big question mark at the most important position on the field.

Trey Lance was thought to be San Francisco’s signal caller of the future when they drafted him with the 3rd overall pick back in 2021. But due to an obscenely small sample size of playing time that has been affected by injuries, it seems as though Lance will be the team’s second string QB when the upcoming season begins.

The “legend” of Brock Purdy was born in Week 13 of last season. The rookie 7th round pick took over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo (who previously took over for the injured Lance), and the 49ers didn’t lose another regular season game. The unlikely hero was able to lead San Francisco all the way to the NFC Championship game, when he himself was forced out of the action due to an elbow ailment.

Lance, Darnold Waiting In The Wings

Out of all the QB’s on the 49ers: Brock Purdy seems to run the offense the way Kyle wants it run. Trey Lance seems to be the most talented and dynamic. — Ryan G Hensley (@ryanghensley) August 8, 2023

But Purdy was arguably the biggest success story of the 2022 NFL season, and the 49ers are hoping that he is recovered fully enough to be the team’s starter for their Week 1 game against the Steelers.

You can bet on it. Literally. The oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag have released the odds of who is most likely to be the starter, and Purdy is the heavy favorite on the eve of the 49ers first preseason game. He comes in with a designation of -500.

Lance comes in second at a somewhat distant +300, but he would be the one that the team turns to first if Purdy runs into any issues with development in training camp or any injuries.

But there is a dark horse, too. Sam Darnold signed with the 49ers in the off season, adding an established veteran to the mix. Darnold is certainly far removed from being considered a starting quarterback in the NFL, but he could very likely find himself a job as an immediate backup somewhere. Him signing on to be the third string QB would be a peculiar career move, and perhaps he was given assurance that he wouldn’t be buried on the depth chart for long.

Darnold comes in at +1400. While he very likely won’t be the starter for Week 1, he could jump up to the second spot on the depth chart sooner rather than later.

