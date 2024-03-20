We have seen quite a quarterback carousel this NFL off-season. Whether it be through trades or the free agent market, there are plenty of new faces that will be in new places in 2024, including starters like Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins. But there is one notable name that still remains available, and there are a dwindling amount of teams that are currently in need of filling a hole on their roster at the position.

Ryan Tannehill has had a rollercoaster of a career in the league. After enjoying a handful of solid season during his 6 years with the Miami Dolphins, he had a Pro Bowl season after he signed with the Tennessee Titans, and was a part of the team’s turnaround in becoming one of the toughest teams in the AFC for a few years. But due to injuries and Tennessee bringing in young talent in recent off-seasons as possible replacements, Tannehill fell out of favor with the Titans, and became a free agent at the end of the 2023 season.

Which NFL Team Will Sign Ryan Tannehill?

Best NFL team fits for notable remaining free agents, according to @TheNickShook: Should Ryan Tannehill sign with Denver?https://t.co/lPgyuY1xNl pic.twitter.com/sE9QBzI2b0 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 20, 2024

So what NFL teams might be best suited for Tannehill? There are a handful of teams that could be looking to bring in a veteran quarterback to challenge for the starting spot, and we take a look at three of them below:

Denver Broncos

Denver has Jarrett Stidham on their roster, and they’ve said that he will at least compete for the starting job. Who they’ll bring in as competition is still unknown, and they are currently out of position to take one of the elite prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft. They could potentially make a trade to move up from #12, but will have to look elsewhere if they don’t bring in a pass thrower in the first or second round.

Tannehill could be an option at this spot, and would likely be brought in on a one-year deal regardless of where he ends up.

Chicago Bears

Tyson Bagnet started four games for Chicago last season, and should be in competition with Caleb Williams when the Bears presumably select the USC prospect with the #1 overall pick. But it would be wise for the team to have someone with more experience than just a rookie and second-year undrafted free agent, at least in a backup or emergency capacity.

It will be up to Tannehill if he wants to be in a situation similar to the one that he was in with the Titans. He was turned into something of a mentor this past season when rookie Will Levis took over, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he doesn’t want to play that role again in 2024.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings will be one of the more interesting teams to watch during the NFL Draft process. They made a trade last week, sacrificing this year’s second rounder and a second rounder in 2025 in order to move up into the 23rd overall slot, and now possess two first round picks. It could be enough firepower to move up into the top-3 should one of the teams atop the board make a trade down, and Minnesota is certainly looking to add some young quarterback talent.

They currently have Sam Darnold on the roster, and it is unlikely that they view him as the starter in any capacity. Should any of their draft plans fall through as far as QBs are concerned, then they may turn to the remaining free agent market, where Tannehill would be one of the best options.