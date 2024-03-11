The RB market is rich this offseason with several players looking to sign a new contract. One team that needs an RB1 in 2024 is the Tennessee Titans. All-Pro RB Derrick Henry is a free agent this offseason and the Titans are not going to resign him. For the first time since 2016, the Titans will have a new starting RB.

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Titans are signing former Cowboys RB Tonny Pollard. He is getting a three-year deal worth $24 million. The 26-year-old spent the last five seasons with Dallas. Pollard gets a chance to start fresh in Tennessee with a Titans team that is rebuilding. Last season was his first year as a full-time starter in the NFL.

Tony Pollard is signing with the Titans to be their new RB1

It’s a three-year, $24 million deal for new #Titans running back Tony Pollard, per a league source @KPRC2 https://t.co/KTcOZ9VFSw — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 11, 2024



In the 4th round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the Cowboys selected RB Tony Pollard out of Memphis. For the first three seasons of his career, Pollard was strictly a backup for Ezekiel Elliot. That changed in 2022 once Elliot’s production began to dip. Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliot split time in 2022. Pollard had 193 rushing attempts and Elliot had 231. After seeing Elliot’s decline, the Cowboys released the Pro Bowl RB that offseason.

That instantly made Tony Pollard Dallas’ RB1 in 2023. The former 4th-round played and started all 17 games for the Cowboys in 2023. It’s the first time he’s ever played in every game as a pro. In 17 games, Pollard had 1,005 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on 252 carries. Additionally, he had 52 catches for 311 receiving yards. Dallas was not wowed with Pollard’s production in 2023 and that’s why they let him hit free agency. Pollard has landed with the Tennesee Titans on a three-year contract.



Along with Tony Pollard, the Titans will also have second-year pro Tyjae Spears in the RB room. He proved to be more of a threat in the passing attack for the Titans last season. Pollard can step in and be Tennesee’s every down back and Spears can come in on screens and specifically designed plays. Without Derrick Henry, the Titans are moving onto a new era in their backfield. One with Tony Pollard as their starting RB.