Team Europe are firmly in the driving seat after a 4-0 whitewash of USA in the foursomes session on Friday morning. Saturday sees the same format as the opening day, with four foursomes matches in the morning, followed by fourballs in the afternoon. Check out the Ryder Cup Day 2 tee times below ahead of Saturday’s action.

Day Two Schedule (Saturday, 30th September 2023)

There is a six hour time difference from local time in Rome, Italy (CEST) to Eastern Time (EST).

Morning: Foursomes – 7:35am-8:20am local time (1:35am – 2:20am EST)

Afternoon: Fourballs – 12:25pm-13:10pm local time (6:25am – 7:10am EST)

Ryder Cup Day 2 Tee Times

Note: All pairings will be updated when announced

Ryder Cup Day 2 Tee Times (morning): 4 Foursomes

7:35am (1:35am EST) – Foursome Match 1

7:50am (1:50am EST) – Foursome Match 2

8:05am (2:05am EST) – Foursome Match 3

8:20am (2:20am EST) – Foursome Match 4

Ryder Cup Day 2 Tee Times (afternoon): 4 Fourballs

12:25pm (6:25am EST) – Fourball Match 1

12:40pm (6:40am EST) – Fourball Match 2

12:55pm (6:55am EST) – Fourball Match 3

13:10pm (7:10am EST) – Fourball Match 4

Who Is Playing For USA & Europe?

USA Ryder Cup Team:

Scottie Scheffler

Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele

Wyndham Clark

Brian Harman

Max Homa

Justin Thomas

Brooks Koepka

Collin Morikawa

Jordan Spieth

Rickie Fowler

Sam Burns

Europe Ryder Cup Team:

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Viktor Hovland

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Rose

Tyrrell Hatton

Robert MacIntyre

Shane Lowry

Sepp Straka

Ludvig Aberg

Nicolai Hojgaard

Ryder Cup – Key Info

⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup

2023 Ryder Cup 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1

Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST

Approx. 1:35AM EST 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC

US: USA Channel/NBC 🏟 Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy

Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy 🎲 Odds: USA +120 | Europe -140

