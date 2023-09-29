Golf

2023 Ryder Cup Day 2 Tee Times: When Do The Foursome & Fourball Matches Begin On Saturday?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jordan Spieth Ryder Cup Record Golf 1
Jordan Spieth Ryder Cup Record Golf 1

Team Europe are firmly in the driving seat after a 4-0 whitewash of USA in the foursomes session on Friday morning. Saturday sees the same format as the opening day, with four foursomes matches in the morning, followed by fourballs in the afternoon. Check out the Ryder Cup Day 2 tee times below ahead of Saturday’s action. 

Day Two Schedule (Saturday, 30th September 2023)

There is a six hour time difference from local time in Rome, Italy (CEST) to Eastern Time (EST).

  • Morning: Foursomes – 7:35am-8:20am local time (1:35am – 2:20am EST)
  • Afternoon: Fourballs – 12:25pm-13:10pm local time (6:25am – 7:10am EST)

Ryder Cup Day 2 Tee Times

Note: All pairings will be updated when announced 

Ryder Cup Day 2 Tee Times (morning): 4 Foursomes

  • 7:35am (1:35am EST) – Foursome Match 1
  • 7:50am (1:50am EST) – Foursome Match 2
  • 8:05am (2:05am EST) – Foursome Match 3
  • 8:20am (2:20am EST) – Foursome Match 4

Ryder Cup Day 2 Tee Times (afternoon): 4 Fourballs

  • 12:25pm (6:25am EST) – Fourball Match 1
  • 12:40pm (6:40am EST) – Fourball Match 2
  • 12:55pm (6:55am EST) – Fourball Match 3
  • 13:10pm (7:10am EST) – Fourball Match 4

RELATED: 2023 Ryder Cup Betting Picks, Predictions, Preview & Odds

Who Is Playing For USA & Europe?

USA Ryder Cup Team:

  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Brian Harman
  • Max Homa
  • Justin Thomas
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Rickie Fowler
  • Sam Burns

RELATED: Who Has The Best Ryder Cup Record On Team USA?

Europe Ryder Cup Team:

  • Rory McIlroy
  • Jon Rahm
  • Viktor Hovland
  • Matt Fitzpatrick
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Justin Rose
  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Robert MacIntyre
  • Shane Lowry
  • Sepp Straka
  • Ludvig Aberg
  • Nicolai Hojgaard

RELATED: Who Has The Best Ryder Cup Record On Team Europe?

Ryder Cup – Key Info

  • ⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup
  • 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1
  • 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC
  •  🏟  Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy
  • 🎲 Odds: USA +120 | Europe -140

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Patrick Cantlay Xander Schauffele 2023 Ryder Cup Pairings 1
Golf

LATEST 2023 Ryder Cup Day 1 Matches: Confirmed Team USA Ryder Cup Pairings vs Team Europe In Rome

Author image Paul Kelly  •  1 min
Jon Rahm Tyrrell Hatton 2023 Ryder Cup Pairings 1
Golf
2023 Ryder Cup Day 1 Matches: Confirmed Team Europe Ryder Cup Pairings vs Team USA In Rome
Author image Paul Kelly  •  10min

Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup got underway earlier this morning with the foursomes session. Looking ahead to the afternoon session, is features four fourball matches. Read on to…

Sports Betting Apps With Ryder Cup Bonuses
Golf
How to Bet On Ryder Cup in ANY US State – Top 8 US Sports Betting Sites For Golf
Author image Andy Newton  •  18h

You can learn how to bet on the Ryder Cup in ANY US State by joining up with the top  USA sports betting sites for golf listed below. There is…

canada gold flag
Golf
How to Bet On Ryder Cup In Canada – Top 5 CA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  18h
golf free bets
Golf
Best Sports Betting Site Promo Codes For Ryder Cup Free Bets: Get $4,250 For Golf Betting This Weekend
Author image Kyle Curran  •  18h
Sports Betting Apps With Ryder Cup Bonuses
Golf
Best USA Offshore Sportsbooks For Ryder Cup Betting: Claim $8,750 Golf Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  18h
Sports Betting Apps With Ryder Cup Bonuses
Golf
Best USA Sports Betting Apps With Ryder Cup Bonuses – Claim $8,750 In Golf Free Bet Bonuses
Author image Kyle Curran  •  18h
Arrow to top