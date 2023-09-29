Team Europe are firmly in the driving seat after a 4-0 whitewash of USA in the foursomes session on Friday morning. Saturday sees the same format as the opening day, with four foursomes matches in the morning, followed by fourballs in the afternoon. Check out the Ryder Cup Day 2 tee times below ahead of Saturday’s action.
Day Two Schedule (Saturday, 30th September 2023)
There is a six hour time difference from local time in Rome, Italy (CEST) to Eastern Time (EST).
- Morning: Foursomes – 7:35am-8:20am local time (1:35am – 2:20am EST)
- Afternoon: Fourballs – 12:25pm-13:10pm local time (6:25am – 7:10am EST)
Ryder Cup Day 2 Tee Times
Note: All pairings will be updated when announced
Ryder Cup Day 2 Tee Times (morning): 4 Foursomes
- 7:35am (1:35am EST) – Foursome Match 1
- 7:50am (1:50am EST) – Foursome Match 2
- 8:05am (2:05am EST) – Foursome Match 3
- 8:20am (2:20am EST) – Foursome Match 4
Ryder Cup Day 2 Tee Times (afternoon): 4 Fourballs
- 12:25pm (6:25am EST) – Fourball Match 1
- 12:40pm (6:40am EST) – Fourball Match 2
- 12:55pm (6:55am EST) – Fourball Match 3
- 13:10pm (7:10am EST) – Fourball Match 4
Who Is Playing For USA & Europe?
USA Ryder Cup Team:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Patrick Cantlay
- Xander Schauffele
- Wyndham Clark
- Brian Harman
- Max Homa
- Justin Thomas
- Brooks Koepka
- Collin Morikawa
- Jordan Spieth
- Rickie Fowler
- Sam Burns
Europe Ryder Cup Team:
- Rory McIlroy
- Jon Rahm
- Viktor Hovland
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Justin Rose
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Robert MacIntyre
- Shane Lowry
- Sepp Straka
- Ludvig Aberg
- Nicolai Hojgaard
Ryder Cup – Key Info
- ⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup
- 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1
- 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST
- 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC
- 🏟 Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy
- 🎲 Odds: USA +120 | Europe -140
