2022 Yorkshire Oaks Will See Seven Runners Head To Post

Thursday’s 2022 Yorkshire Oaks, which is run on the second day of the York Ebor Festival, will see seven high-class fillies head to post – with the Sir Mark Prescott-trained Alpinista topping the betting at this stage.
What Time/Date Is The 2022 Yorkshire Oaks?
The Yorkshire Oaks is a Group One race run over 1m4f at York racecourse.
🕙Time: 3:35pm (UK time)
📅Date: Thursday 18th August 2022
🏇Racecourse: York
💰 Winner: £302,690 (Group 1)
📺 TV: ITV / RTV
Alpinista Heads Seven Runners For The 2022 Yorkshire Oaks
At the final declaration stage, the 2022 Yorkshire Oaks will have seven fillies running for the £302,690 top prize this Thursday and all eyes will be on the prolific winner – ALPINISTA, who tops the betting.
The Sir Mark Prescott-trained 5 year-old will head to the Knavesmire on the back of six straight victories – of which the last four were all at Group One level.
She was last seen at the start of July adding the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud to her already impressive haul of Group One races – getting the job done by 1 1/4 lengths under regular rider Luke Morris. With punters sure to be drawn to all the 1’s next to her name, she’s likely to be all the rage to continue her winning streak this Thursday.
With that last success also coming off the back of a 238-day break, she can be expected to have improved for it, while should the York track get any forecast rain that will also be fine having won on ground ranging from good-to-firm and soft.
While those looking elsewhere for the winner might look to the fact Alpinista was beaten 5 lengths in this race in 2020 to the Aidan O’Brien-trained Love.
So, regardless of the slightly disappointing field size of just seven runners, we are still in for a decent renewal of the Yorkshire Oaks with a strong Irish challenge coming over that includes the Epsom Oaks winner – Tuesday, plus Royal Ascot scorer, Magical Lagoon and the recent Pretty Polly Stakes heroine La Petite Coco.
French raider, Raclette, who has won her last two, is no back number either and will love any more rain, while the field is completed by the Karl Burke-trained Poptronic, who is the lowest-rated in the line-up.
2022 Yorkshire Oaks Runners, Trainers, Riders and Horse Profiles
Alpinista
Age: 5
Form: 1111-1
Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott
Jockey: Luke Morris
Tuesday
Age: 3
Form: -13214
Trainer: Aidan O’Brien
Jockey: Ryan Moore
La Petite Coco
Age: 4
Form: 12111-1
Trainer: P Tworney
Jockey: TBC
Lilac Road
Age: 4
Form: 12-513
Trainer: William Haggas
Jockey: Tom Marquand
Magical Lagoon
Age: 3
Form: 17-211
Trainer: Mrs John Harrington
Jockey: Shane Foley
Poptronic
Age: 3
Form: 21-112
Trainer: Karl Burke
Jockey: Sam James
Raclette
Age: 3
Form: 1-8411
Trainer: Andre Fabre
Jockey: Olivier Peslier
Trainer Aidan O’Brien Has Won The Yorkshire Oaks 6 Times
Having mopped-up the last two Yorkshire Oaks with Love and Snowfall, then trainer Aidan O’Brien always has to be feared in this Group One contest. He’s actually won the top prize six times in the past, with the first coming in 2006 with Alexandrova.
This year, his Epsom Oaks winner – Tuesday @ SP with BetUK – is his only runner from a big set of entries last week. She’s the joint second top-rated in the field, but will need to bounce back from a poor run in the Irish Derby at the end of June – albeit she was taking on the boys that day for the first time. Back against her own sex and with the top O’Brien recent record in this race, she has to be feared.
Note: odds are subject to change
Yorkshire Oaks 2022 Latest Betting
|Yorkshire Oaks Horse
|Latest Odds
|Win Probability
|Bookmaker
|ALPINISTA
|SP
|To Follow
|MAGICAL LAGOON
|SP
|To Follow
|TUESDAY
|SP
|To Follow
|LA PETITE COCO
|SP
|To Follow
|LILAC ROAD
|SP
|To Follow
|RACLETTE
|SP
|To Follow
|POPTRONIC
|SP
|69%
All odds correct as of 10:40BST on Tues 16 Aug and subject to change
Yorkshire Oaks Recent Winners
- 2021 – SNOWFALL (8/15 fav)
- 2020 – LOVE (4/9 fav)
- 2019 – ENABLE (1/4 fav)
- 2018 – SEA OF CLASS (7/4 fav)
- 2017 – ENABLE (1/4 fav)
- 2016 – SEVENTH HEAVEN (10/3)
Yorkshire Oaks Trends and Stats
Find the best winning profiles with our key Yorkshire Oaks trends and stats
- 20/21 – Aged 3 (14) or 4 (6) years-old
- 20/21 – Had won over at least 1m2f before
- 19/21 – Had at least 3 previous wins to their name
- 18/21 – Placed in the top 3 last time out
- 18/21 – Drawn in stall 4 or higher
- 18/21 – Placed favourites
- 17/21 – Priced 7/2 or shorter in the betting
- 15/21 – Had 3 or more runs already that season
- 15/21 – Previous Group 1 winners
- 14/21 – Had won over 1m4f before
- 11/21 – Winning favourites
- 9/21 – Had run in that season’s Epsom Oaks (3 winners)
- 6/21 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien (last 2)
- 3/21 – Trained by Sir Michael Stoute (Won it 8 times in all)
- 3/21 – Ridden by Ryan Moore (3 of the last 8)
- 3/21 – Ridden by Frankie Dettori (3 of the last 11)
- 2/21 – Trained by Jim Bolger
- Snowfall (8/15 fav) won the race in 2021
Watch The 2021 Yorkshire Oaks Again
