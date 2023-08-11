Improving leaps and bounds over the years, the American premier soccer division Major League Soccer (MLS) now proudly sits on the same table as major European leagues. Courtesy of lucrative salary packages, world-class training facilities, and the unwavering support of fans, many top players, including the great Lionel Messi, have moved to MLS in recent seasons. Their presence has greatly improved the teams, making the league a lot more competitive.

Today, we will take a look at the most accomplished squads in MLS, identifying the most valuable player in each team. According to the data from Transfermarkt, here are the 10 most valuable squads in MLS right now:

#10 San Jose Earthquakes – $50.88 million

Two-time MLS Cup winners San Jose Earthquakes kick off the list with their combined squad valuation of $50.88 million. The lack of matchwinners has hurt the Earthquakes this season, with them finding themselves in sixth place in the Western Conference rankings.

Earthquakes’ three-most valuable players are worth only $14.28 million, which is the lowest on this list. Left-winger Cade C0well is the leader of the pack with his $5.50 million price tag. He is joined by central midfielders Jamiro Monteiro ($4.40 million) and Jackson Yueill ($4.4 million) in the top three.

#9 Austin FC – $50.92 million

One of the youngest teams in MLS, Austin FC sits in ninth place with their $50.92 million squad valuation. The club, who have been in the Western Conference for three years, are still waiting for their first silverware.

Attacking midfielder Sebastian Driussi is Austin’s most valuable player by a country mile. As per Transfermarkt, the 27-year-old is worth $16.48 at the moment. Emiliano Rigoni ($3.85 million) and Leo Vaisanen ($2.75 million) are the second and third-most valuable players in Austin FC’s ranks.

#8 FC Dallas – $50.97 million

FC Dallas, who are still searching for their maiden MLS Cup, is the division’s eighth-most valuable team at the moment, with their squad valuation standing at $50.97 million.

Each carrying a price tag of $8.79 million, center-forward Jesus Ferreira and left-winger Alan Velasco are FC Dallas’ joint-most valuable players. In third place sits Dallas’ skipper Paul Arriola. The right-winger is valued at $4.40 million at the moment.

#7 Seattle Sounders FC – $52.35 million

Having amassed two MLS Cups, four US Open Cups, and one Supporters’ Shield, Seattle Sounders FC are one of MLS’s most decorated clubs. Their $52.35 million squad valuation also makes them one of the most valuable.

Central midfielder Cristian Roldan, who carries a price tag of $6.59 million, is Seattle Sounders’ most valuable player. The next two spots are occupied by Jordan Morris and Raul Ruidiaz, with the two valued at $6.04 million and $4.40 million, respectively.

#6 Philadelphia Union – $54.65 million

The third-best team in the MLS Eastern Conference this season, Philadelphia Union have a squad valuation of $54.65 million.

The 2019-20 Supporters’ Shield winners have a rather balanced squad, with no high-ticket player threatening to steal the limelight away from others. Attacking midfielder Daniel Gazdag, who is valued at $6.59 million, is Philadelphia Union’s most valuable player. He is joined by left-back Kai Wagner and center-forward Julian Carranza in the top three, with each of the players carrying a price tag of $5.5 million.

#5 Los Angeles Galaxy – $55.70 million

The most successful team in MLS history, Los Angeles Galaxy, currently have the fifth-most valuable squad in the premier division of American soccer. The five-time MLS Cup and four-time Supporters’ Shield winners’ current squad is valued at $55.70 million.

Former Barcelona central midfielder, Riqui Puig is LA Galaxy’s most valuable player at the moment, with the 23-year-old carrying a price tag of $8.79 million. Efrain Alvarez ($6.59 million) and Diego Fagundez ($5.5 million) are second and third-most valuable players in LA Galaxy’s squad right now.

#4 New York City FC – $60.06 million

Legendary Spanish striker David Villa’s former club, New York City FC, have a squad valuation of $60.06 million, making them the fourth-most valuable team in MLS.

Left-winger Talles Magno, whose market value currently stands at $16.48 million, is the most valuable player at the 2021 MLS Cup winners’ disposal. Santiago Rodriguez and Thiago Andrade complete the list of three most valuable players at New York City FC, carrying a price tag of $5.5 million each.

#3 Los Angeles FC – $60.89 million

Giorgio Chiellini’s Los Angeles FC have the third-most valuable squad in MLS. The 2022 MLS Cup winners are currently valued at $60.89 million.

Although former Juventus superstar Chiellini is by far LAFC’s most recognizable player, he is not their most valuable. Jose Cifuentes, 24, currently holds that spot, courtesy of his $13.19 million price tag. Left-wingers Stipe Biuk and Denis Bouanga are the second and third-most valuable players on LAFC’s roster. Biuk’s market value stands at $7.14 million while Bouanga is at $6.59 million.

#2 Atlanta United FC – $61.11 million

Atlanta United FC, who won the MLS Cup in 2018 and the US Open Cup in 2019, have the second-most valuable squad in MLS. As of August 11, Atlanta United FC’s squad is valued at an impressive $61.11 million.

Atlanta United have some of MLS’ best players in their ranks. Carrying a price tag of $21.98 million, attacking midfielder Thiago Almada is Atlanta’s most valuable player. Brazilian right-winger Luiz Araujo sits in second place with his $6.59 million valuation. Atlanta center-forward Georgios Giakoumakis occupies the third spot with his $5.5 million valuation.

#1 Inter Miami – $92.32 million

At the summit sit Inter Miami, courtesy of their massive $92.32 million squad valuation. Co-owned by the great David Beckham, Inter Miami have always had the oomph factor. Now, with Lionel Messi on board, they have become the most popular club in MLS.

Unsurprisingly, Messi is Miami’s most valuable player, with the 36-year-old currently carrying a price tag of $38.47 million. His former Barcelona teammates, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, each carrying a $5.5 million tag, occupy the next two slots.