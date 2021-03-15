Mikel Arteta provides injury update on Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on Bukayo Saka following the club’s 2-1 comeback win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Gunners were the dominant side from the start of the game, but fell behind after a stunning rabona strike from substitute Erik Lamela in the 33rd minute.





They managed to level the scores prior to the break through Martin Odegaard before Alexandre Lacazette netted the winner from the penalty spot in the 64th minute.

Saka was the subject of plenty of challenges during the opening half of the north London derby and he did not turn up after the interval.

It was quite evident that he was carrying some kind of injury and following the game, Arteta revealed that the forward was ‘feeling his hamstring’.

He told Arsenal.com: “We don’t know. He was feeling his hamstring, so we will monitor that.”

Saka has been a key player for the Gunners this term, registering six goals and seven assists from 34 appearances in all competitions.

The England international has also played in the build-up to several other goals and the fans will be hoping that the injury is not serious.

The 19-year-old did not look to be grimacing with pain during the first half and the substitution was perhaps precautionary.

The Gunners secured a much-needed win in the derby yesterday which ended a run of five winless games against their arch-rivals.

The club are now within 10 points of fourth-placed Chelsea and they have a game in hand on the road to West Ham United this weekend.

