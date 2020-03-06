Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal midfielder Daniel Ceballos

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has told The Mirror that he is happy with Real Madrid-owned attacking midfielder Daniel Ceballos.
Arteta has said that he has noticed an improvement in the Spain International’s performances in recent weeks.
However, the Arsenal boss has said that there have been no discussions over making the loan deal of the 23-year-old permanent in the summer transfer window.
The former Real Betis youngster joined the Gunners on a season-long loan deal from Spanish and European giants Madrid in the summer of 2019.
Arteta told The Mirror about Ceballos: “We haven’t had any discussions about it [a permanent deal]. I’m really happy with Dani and what he’s bringing to the team right now.
“It took him a while after his injury to get to the level that he has and that I’ve seen in the past. He’s performing much better now and that’s why he’s playing much more games.”
Stats
Ceballos, who has had injury problems this season, has made nine starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.
The 23-year-old has also made three starts and three substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Gunners, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.
Future at Real Madrid?
Ceballos has failed to make a huge impact at Madrid since his move from Betis in 2017, but he is only 23 years of age and has time on his hands.
It would make sense for the Spain international attacking midfielder to try to establish himself in Zinedine Zidane’s team next season.