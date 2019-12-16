Mikel Arteta now the front runner for the Arsenal job

The managerial situation at Arsenal is as chaotic as it could possibly be. Fans and interim manager Freddie Ljungberg alike have no clarity. “For me, it’s a great honour to do this, but Per is an academy manager and he is doing two jobs. I think it needs to be cleared up, so everybody knows. That’s what I’ve said but it’s totally up to the club. I’m very honoured and I will do what I can, but I think we need to make a decision, regardless of what it is,” said Ljungberg after Arsenal’s defeat against Manchester City last night. The decision just might be on its way. Mikel Arteta is now the leading candidate to take over at Arsenal, according to Sky Sports.
The Arsenal hierarchy rejected Arteta for Unai Emery in the summer of 2018. But, this time the Gooners might just appoint the man tipped to be Arsene Wenger’s successor. Club Managing Directed Vinai Venkatesham and club lawyer and negotiator Huss Fahmy were spotted outside Arteta’s house in Manchester last night.
Vinai Venkatesham and Huss Fahmy was pictured leaving the Manchester mansion of Mikel Arteta in the early hours of Monday morning as speculation over Arsenal new manager intensifies. [Mail] pic.twitter.com/5fuTso4frz
Furthermore, Manchester City has asked Arteta to clarify his future. The 38-year-old currently serves as an assistant manager in Pep Guardiola’s staff. He is responsible for taking the training sessions which Guardiola oversees. Arteta works closely with players and has been credited with the improvement from the likes of Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane. The Spaniard is a very respected member in the group and is highly spoken of by everyone at City, including Guardiola.
“He will have success, yes. But he decided to stay – thanks – but everyone decides what he’ll do in the future. Sooner or later it’s going to happen,” said Guardiola on Arteta as a manager in the future.
Arteta was a leader and a galvanising figure in the Arsenal squad, leading them to two FA Cup victories. He still holds value at Arsenal, from the boardroom to the training pitches. He obviously hasn’t been a manager yet, but everyone starts somewhere. Arteta has always had a depth of knowledge about football. He has spent three years under Guardiola and would no doubt implement a style of football like Wenger once did. More importantly, he might be the perfect cultural ‘fit’ for Arsenal, which the Gooners board are so desperately in search for.