Manchester United and Tottenham can sign Philippe Coutinho for just £70m

Barcelona paid a massive £142 million to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool in the January transfer window of 2018, but they are now ready to offload him.
The Brazilian has struggled to make an impact in La Liga and is currently out on loan at Bayern Munich. The German giants are unlikely to sign him permanently with £105million, but several Premier League clubs are vying for his signature.
Barcelona are determined to ship him out of the club, with clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing keen interest in him. According to reports from The Evening Standard, the Premier League trio can sign Coutinho at the cut-price figure of just £70 million this summer.
Coutinho has scored nine goals and provided eight assists this season for Bayern, but he hasn’t been used regularly. With no clubs preparing to meet his price tag, Barcelona may look to sell him for just £70million.
The skilful Brazilian has loads of Premier League experience and would be a good signing for clubs like Manchester United and Spurs. However, having already signed Bruno Fernandes, a player similar to Coutinho, and the club casting their eye on Jadon Sancho, it is highly unlikely the Red Devils will make a move for him even at this price.
Tottenham could be an attractive destination for Coutinho, but whether they would be willing to break their bank for his signature remains to be seen. With Dele Alli struggling for form and the club aiming to fill the void left by Christian Eriksen, Coutinho would be an ideal fit for Jose Mourinho’s side.