Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reacts as Manchester City’s £41 million bid for Nathan Ake is accepted

Manchester City’s £41 million bid for Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake has been accepted by the club, and the Dutchman is expected to be a City player in the coming days.

BREAKING: Bournemouth have accepted a £41million bid for Nathan Ake from Man City. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 30, 2020

Manager Pep Guardiola’s failure to strengthen his backline last summer dealt a huge blow on his side’s title defence, with Liverpool strolling to Premier League victory, and the Spaniard wants to quickly make amends.





Reds legend Jamie Carragher isn’t convinced that signing Ake is the right move for City, though, reacting thus to the report on Twitter:

I like Nathan Ake & I think he will suit Man City, but with Laporte a guaranteed starter I’m not convinced two left footed centre backs works? I know right footed players play together but it never feels right the other way round to me! Left back or a Back 3 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/SgqVS8zO09 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 30, 2020

City are planning to snatch the title away from Liverpool next season, and strengthening their backline is very important if they are to have a chance.

Both Aymeric Laporte and Ake have played as left-sided centre-backs all through their careers, and it will be interesting to see how Guardiola fits them both into his starting XI.

Given the Frenchman’s injury woes, having the Bournemouth star available on a regular basis comes as a huge boost, and City will hope to seal the move as they look to add key additions to their squad for next term’s title challenge.