Leicester City vs Manchester United FA Cup Quarter-Final Preview, Predicted Line-ups and Prediction

Manchester United will travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup this weekend.

It’s a battle of second v third in the Premier League table currently, with United unbeaten against their hosts in the last 13 matches in all competitions – a run which dates back to September 2014.





Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers side will head into the clash on the back of a three-game unbeaten run that includes a 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United 5-0 last Sunday.

If they progress into the semi-finals with a victory, it would take the Foxes into their first Wembley appearance since the 2016 Community Shield. That is the club’s only appearance at the new Wembley despite their success of late.

However, their task will be made more difficult given how injury-stricken their squad currently is. Rodgers will again be without regulars Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and James Justin amongst others, so it may well fall to the prolific Jamie Vardy to win the tie for his side.

Manchester United

United also come into the game in good form, having progressed through to the last eight of the Europa League on Thursday night courtesy of a 1-0 away victory at AC Milan.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team have actually only lost two games since the turn of the year, having already played 22 games in all competitions in that period.

The Norwegian will be without Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani, but Paul Pogba will be in contention having returned from injury to seal a victory off the bench at the San Siro, along with David De Gea who has now returned from his compassionate leave.

However, Marcus Rashford – who Pogba replaced – may miss the game at Leicester with a potential ankle injury, so Mason Greenwood may well lead the line.

Predicted line-ups:

Leicester: (5-2-1-2)

Schmeichel,

Thomas, Fofana, Evans, Söyüncü, Castagne,

Ndidi, Tielemans,

Pérez,

Iheanacho, Vardy.

Manchester United: (4-2-3-1)

De Gea,

Shaw, Maguire, Lindelöf, Wan-Bissaka,

McTominay, Matić,

Pogba, Fernandes, James,

Greenwood.

Predicted outcome:

Leicester 1-1 Manchester United (United win on penalties after extra-time)

The game will take place on Sunday, March 21, at 5.00 pm.