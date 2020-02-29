Leeds United fans react to Hull City’s tweet

Leeds United will face Hull City in the Championship on Saturday at the KCOM Stadium.
Ahead of the match, Leeds have suffered a huge blow after the Whites goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been suspended for eight games.
The 33-year-old Spaniard has also been fined £60,000 after being found guilty of racially abusing Charlton Athletic forward Jonathan Leko.
The former Real Madrid goalkeeper has also been ordered to attend a face-to-face education session.
Shortly afterwards, Hull City posted a tweet on their official handle, saying – “A timely reminder that tomorrow’s match against Leeds United is dedicated to Kick It Out…”
“Since its inception in 1993, Kick It Out has provided a clear, independent voice within the game to challenge discrimination and exclusion, as well as offering education for professional players, clubs, fans, grassroots organisations and beyond,” read the club statement.
While Kick It Out is no doubt a great initiative to eradicate racism in football, the timing of Hull City’s post has irked many Leeds United fans. Here are some of the selected tweets:
No team talk needed tomorrow
— Adam Barlow (@AdamPaulBarlow) February 28, 2020
Wouldn’t have expected anything else from this club! Your day will come and LEEDS fans never forget.
— Darren John Young 💙🤍💛🇬🇧🏴 (@DarrenJohnYoung) February 28, 2020
That's our team talk done then……… #lufc
— Helen Walker 💛💙💛 (@hellsbelles92) February 28, 2020
Motivation received.
Thank you Hull admin.#lufc #MOT
— Phil Mooney (@Whiteyorkist) February 28, 2020
And that's from your official site. Backward breeds backward
— GARFORTH WHITES WAKEY 1970💛💙💛 (@mmwgreen) February 28, 2020
Some clubs are just depressingly mediocre aren’t they… 😔
Imagine this being the club you support
— Dirty Leeds ¡Carajo! (@DirtyLeedsFC) February 28, 2020
Disgraceful tweet.. says far more about the author than anyone else.
— Smalesy (@shez_dictates) February 28, 2020
Embarrassing from the admin. Racism needs to be eradicated from the sport, regardless of the team or a player you support, using this moment as a point scoring exercise is disrespectful to any player or fan that may have suffered racism. Fans & clubs need to do better.
— Jay Sharked (@JaySharked) February 28, 2020
No need whatsoever. Leeds have denounced racism in any form, and this is just a cheap shot from the gutter.
— Bielsa Bubb 💙💛 (@bellhouse_mike) February 28, 2020
Leeds are in great form at the moment following their three 1-0 wins in a row. The Whites have taken a healthy five-point lead over third-placed Fulham.
Hull City, on the other hand, are battling for safety and sit four points above the drop zone. In fact, they are winless in their last 10 games.