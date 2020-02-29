Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react to Hull City’s tweet

29 February, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United will face Hull City in the Championship on Saturday at the KCOM Stadium.

Ahead of the match, Leeds have suffered a huge blow after the Whites goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been suspended for eight games.

The 33-year-old Spaniard has also been fined £60,000 after being found guilty of racially abusing Charlton Athletic forward Jonathan Leko.

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper has also been ordered to attend a face-to-face education session.

Shortly afterwards, Hull City posted a tweet on their official handle, saying – “A timely reminder that tomorrow’s match against Leeds United is dedicated to Kick It Out…”

“Since its inception in 1993, Kick It Out has provided a clear, independent voice within the game to challenge discrimination and exclusion, as well as offering education for professional players, clubs, fans, grassroots organisations and beyond,” read the club statement.

While Kick It Out is no doubt a great initiative to eradicate racism in football, the timing of Hull City’s post has irked many Leeds United fans. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Leeds are in great form at the moment following their three 1-0 wins in a row. The Whites have taken a healthy five-point lead over third-placed Fulham.

Hull City, on the other hand, are battling for safety and sit four points above the drop zone. In fact, they are winless in their last 10 games.

