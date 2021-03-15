Kai Havertz comments on tough beginning at Chelsea

Kai Havertz has spoken out about his start to life at Chelsea, admitting that he needs to improve.

Havertz came to Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen last summer for an astronomical fee of approximately £72 million, making him the club’s all-time record transfer.





It was hoped that he would be one of many difference-makers as the Blues pushed for the Premier League title.

However, things haven’t gone as planned for the Germany international. Having struggled with injuries and COVID-19, he has scored just once and assisted twice in the league while adding four goals in the domestic cups against lower league opposition.

Nonetheless, there is no denying the midfielder’s talent. In his final two seasons at Bayer Leverkusen, Havertz scored 38 goals in 88 outings in all competitions, winning Bundesliga Player of the Month on three separate occasions and making it into the Team of the Year for the 2018/19 season.

Since the departure of manager Frank Lampard and the subsequent arrival of Thomas Tuchel, Havertz has been given more opportunities, starting up front in each of Chelsea’s last two games against Everton and Leeds United.

The 21-year-old was influential in the victory against Everton but squandered two good opportunities in the 0-0 draw at Elland Road.

Speaking about the game against Leeds, Havertz said (via Chelsea’s official website): “It’s a little bit disappointing because we were the better team, but we don’t score enough goals. We are not clinical enough in front of the goal.

“We had good chances, and I had two myself, but it’s not easy to score in this league. We have to keep on going to create chances, and hopefully in the next few games some more goals will come for us. We have to keep our heads up because the next game is Wednesday, and it is very important.”

Meanwhile, on the subject of his difficult debut season in England, Havertz refused to make any excuses, confessing that he needs to improve.

“The coronavirus is now over [for me], and I feel good, I had a little injury in the past few weeks, but it’s now time to play good,” he added.

“I have to improve my game. It has not been easy for me, but there are no excuses. I just have to keep on working, and hopefully there will be a big turnaround soon. I will give it my best.”

