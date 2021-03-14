Joe Cole says Chelsea need Erling Haaland to challenge for Premier League title

Joe Cole has said that his former club Chelsea need to land the signature of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland to become genuine challengers for the Premier League title.

The Blues have revived their season since the arrival of manager Thomas Tuchel in January and they are unbeaten in 10 league games with six wins and four draws.





Despite this, they are only lying fourth in the table and there is a staggering 20-point gap between them and runaway leaders Manchester City.

The west London side spent more than £225m on new signings last summer and there is the anticipation that they could go on another spending spree.

Speaking to BT Sport via Goal.com, Cole said that the Blues can become regular title challengers in years to come, should they manage to land Haaland’s signature.

He said: “They need one player for me, Haaland. He’s on the wish-list. He’s a No 9. There’s so much in this squad, there’s quality in all areas, such a strong squad.”

“You just need that one sparkle of magic, that No 9, that focal point and it will change this club getting back to the glory days of challenging for the title regularly.”

Sportslens view:

Haaland is currently one of the most sought-after young strikers alongside Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.

He only joined Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January last year and has since registered 47 goals and 11 assists from just 48 games.

Earlier this season, it was suggested that Haaland had a release clause worth £68m on his contract which would only become active in June 2022.

It is now reported that there is a £90m buy-out clause which becomes active this summer. However, any interested side must pay the transfer fee in full.

The Blues have the financial backing through owner Roman Abramovich, but they face stiff competition from the Cityzens for his signature.

Meanwhile, Champions League football could also be key to luring the Norwegian to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Blues are currently fourth, but West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have two games in hand and could leapfrog them before the international break.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com