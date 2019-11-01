Jurgen Klopp raves about Arsenal youngster Gabriel Martinelli

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has showered heaps of praise on exciting Arsenal youngster Gabriel Martinelli.
The 18-year-old produced an impressive performance for Arsenal in the Carabao Cup defeat against Liverpool during the midweek.
The young striker, who joined the Gunners from Ituano over the summer, scored twice during Wednesday’s 5-5 draw as the Reds won on penalties.
Klopp has hailed Martinelli as an ‘incredible’ striker before adding he is a ‘talent of the century’.
The youngster already has seven goals in as many appearances for his new club, although his brace was not enough to help his side progress through to the next round.
“That’s really difficult to deal with these guys. Martinelli’s pretty much the same age but he’s a talent of the century, he’s an incredible striker, so it’s really difficult,” said Klopp to The Mirror.
Young brigade
Martinelli is a fantastic young striker, and he has a bright future ahead of him.
Arsenal also have the highly-rated Eddie Nketiah on their books who is currently playing for Leeds United on loan in the Championship.
The Gunners are struggling in the Premier League, and find themselves fifth in the table, four points behind Chelsea already after 10 games.
Liverpool, meanwhile, have maintained the top position in the Premier League, with a healthy six-point lead over Manchester City.