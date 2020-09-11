Journalist claims Chelsea ready to make £42m offer for West Ham’s Declan Rice

Well-known journalist Nicolo Schira has claimed on Twitter that Chelsea are planning to make a bid for West Ham United star Declan Rice.

Schira has stated that Chelsea are ready to make an offer of €45 million (£41.77 million) to London and Premier League rivals West Ham to secure the services of Rice in the summer transfer window.





The journalist has added if the Blues and the Hammers reach an agreement, then the England international – who can play as a defender or as a defensive midfielder – will sign a five-year contract with Frank Lampard’s side.

#Chelsea are in talks for Declan #Rice. #Blues are ready to offer €45M to #WestHan to sign the midfielder. If two clubs reach an agreement, Rice will sign 5-year contract. #transfers #CFC #WHUFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) September 11, 2020

Would Declan Rice be a good signing for Chelsea?

Rice has developed into a superb footballer in recent years and is one of the best young players in the Premier League.

While Chelsea have a very good and strong team, a player of Rice’s quality would make Lampard’s team better in the middle of the park.

The Englishman’s versatility means that he would give Lampard options.

West Ham are a big club, but the Hammers narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship at the end of last season, and Rice could do better.

Chelsea will be aiming to challenge for the Premier League title next season.