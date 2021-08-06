Joaquin Correa waiting for Everton move to happen – report

Joaquin Correa is just waiting for a move to Everton this summer according to a report from Corriere dello Sport (print edition August 5th, page 13).

Toffees boss Rafa Benitez desperately needs to bolster his attacking ranks at Goodison Park this summer.

His goal-shy Everton team recorded the lowest goal tally out of the top eleven teams in the Premier League table last season.

Ideally, Rafa would sign a versatile attacker who can play anywhere along the front-line – someone in a similar mould to Richarlison.

Everton target Correa celebrates after scoring a goal for Lazio

Joaquin Correa wants to join Everton

CDS claim that the Argentinian attacker is waiting in suspense for a move to Goodison Park to materialise.

The 26-year-old would be a fine addition for the Toffees.

Correa can play anywhere along the front-line. He was in fine form for Lazio last season with 11 goals and six assists in 38 games.

Correa in action for Lazio last season – Copyright: xImago-imagesEmmefotox

The Lazio ace is an incredibly direct player and has pace in abundance.

He would certainly add more variety to Everton’s attacking play.

Correa could be available for around £30 million this summer according to a report from Solo La Lazio.

That seems like decent value for a player with the South American’s calibre. Whether the Everton board see it that way, however, remains to be seen.

