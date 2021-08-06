Joaquin Correa waiting for Everton move to happen – report

Joaquin Correa is just waiting for a move to Everton this summer according to a report from Corriere dello Sport (print edition August 5th, page 13).

Toffees boss Rafa Benitez desperately needs to bolster his attacking ranks at Goodison Park this summer.

His goal-shy Everton team recorded the lowest goal tally out of the top eleven teams in the Premier League table last season.

Ideally, Rafa would sign a versatile attacker who can play anywhere along the front-line – someone in a similar mould to Richarlison.

Joaquin Correa wants to join Everton

CDS claim that the Argentinian attacker is waiting in suspense for a move to Goodison Park to materialise.

The 26-year-old would be a fine addition for the Toffees.

Correa can play anywhere along the front-line. He was in fine form for Lazio last season with 11 goals and six assists in 38 games.

The Lazio ace is an incredibly direct player and has pace in abundance.

He would certainly add more variety to Everton’s attacking play.

Correa could be available for around £30 million this summer according to a report from Solo La Lazio.

That seems like decent value for a player with the South American’s calibre. Whether the Everton board see it that way, however, remains to be seen.

Stats obtained via Transfermarkt