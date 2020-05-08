Inter Milan could offer Mauro Icardi in a swap deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal

Inter Milan could offer Arsenal the chance to sign Mauro Icardi this summer, should Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang move in the opposite direction in a swap deal, a report from Tuttosport (h/t Sportwitness) claims.
Aubameyang has been the main goalscoring threat for the Gunners since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund two years ago and he has netted 61 times from 97 games across all competitions.
In the current campaign, he has found the back of the net on 20 occasions and 17 of those have been in the Premier League, where the Gunners are currently ninth in the standings.
Due to the club’s limited progress, Aubameyang has been reluctant to sign a contract extension beyond June 2021 and this has led to the speculation that the club could sanction his sale at the end of the current season.
Inter are said to be one of the admirers of the Gabon international and it is now reported that they could look to land his signature in a straight-exchange deal involving Icardi.
Icardi is currently on a season-long loan with Paris Saint-Germain where he has impressed with 20 goals and four assists from 31 appearances across all competitions.
The French champions have the option of signing him permanently for around £61m but they are likely to delay the decision until the end of the current month.
Meanwhile, Aubameyang, 30, has entered the backend of his playing career but he has shown no signs of slowing down and is on course to score 25 or more goals for the seventh season on the bounce.
Still, the Gunners could be tempted by the prospect of swapping him with Icardi, who has bagged 155 goals and 36 assists from 283 appearances for three different clubs.
Icardi is also more than three years younger than the Gunners forward and he has the leadership qualities, having captained the Nerazzurri between 2015 and 2019.
Even if both sides are interested, the swap deal could be entirely dependent on Paris Saint-Germain neglecting the buy clause available on Icardi’s loan contract.
