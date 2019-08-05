Blog Teams Arsenal Ian Wright wants Eddie Nketiah’s Swansea loan move to happen

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has been linked with a loan move to the Championship this summer, with Bristol City, Cardiff City and Swansea City all keen on the teenager.

The 18-year-old is currently behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the pecking order, while the arrival of Gabriel Martinelli could also threaten his chances.

While manager Unai Emery wants to hold on to Nketiah, Arsenal’s transfer team believes loaning him out will do his development a lot of good, and it’s a move former striker Ian Wright subscribes to.

The Gunners legend replied to a report linking the academy graduate with a Swansea loan move thus on Twitter:

Nketiah featured just nine times for Arsenal last term, scoring once, and mainly had to play for the under-23’s to keep up his fitness.

He remains a hugely talented prospect and was in fine form for Emery’s side during pre-season, but needs to play regularly this season, and that opportunity is only available on loan at a Championship side.

