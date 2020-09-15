Ian Wright responds to Emiliano Martinez’s farewell message to Arsenal

Reported Aston Villa target Emiliano Martinez has announced on Instagram that he is leaving Arsenal.

Martinez has made an emotional video and has posted it on his Instagram page, announcing that he is leaving Arsenal.





The 28-year-old goalkeeper has been on the books of the Gunners since 2010, but it seems that his time at the Emirates Stadium is coming to an end.

Martinez has been strongly linked with a move to Villa, with The Sun reporting on Saturday that the Argentine was to undergo a medical at the Villans that day and seal a £20 million move to the Premier League club.

It seems that it is only a matter of time before Martinez completes his move to Villa, and the Argentine has posted an emotional farewell message to Arsenal, to which Gunners legend Ian Wright has responded.

Martinez said in the video below, as partly transcribed by The London Evening Standard: “For me, I could not be happier to leave through the front door with the Arsenal fanbase supporting me and the club supporting me. I had 11 years at the club, and even if it was a hard road for me, and I suffered through my time at Arsenal, today I am happy and I tried to show young goalies how work pays off.

“When you work hard, you are not going to be happy the whole time, you are going to have frustration, bad times in life. They all understood at Arsenal and they support me for my decision. The Arsenal fanbase were always there for me, I felt their love.

“Even when Bernd got injured this season, I received loads of messages like ‘we trust in you,’ ‘you are our goalie’. That made me confident, made me win games and made me the keeper I am today. They understood my story and they love the way I worked in the club. I am so glad to be part of the Arsenal family for 11 years.”

Wright responded: “We love you Emi ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Always one of us.”

Is Emiliano Martinez making the right decision?

Bernd Leno is the first-choice goalkeeper at Arsenal at the moment, and despite playing well in the German’s absence in the final weeks of last season, Martinez could not make himself the number one player between the posts for the North London club.

Tom Heaton is the first-choice goalkeeper at Villa, but he is injured at the moment, which means that Martinez will go straight into the Dean Smith’s starting lineup now.