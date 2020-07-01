Ian Wright reacts as Bukayo Saka signs new Arsenal deal

Arsenal academy graduate Bukayo Saka has signed a new long-term deal with the club following months of negotiations.

London is my home. Arsenal my team. I’m so happy to finally announce my contract extension😄📝 I love playing for this club and I’m looking forward to what the future holds.. The hard work continues so I can continue living my dream🙏🏿❤️ God is Great !! pic.twitter.com/nS7G5nE9Pc — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) July 1, 2020

The versatile 18-year-old had just 18 months left on his former contract, and he was starting to attract serious interests from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.





However, Saka will remain in North London in the long-term, and will look to keep impressing in the Arsenal shirt.

The England youth international has become the first teenager to hit double figures in assists in a single season for Arsenal since Cesc Fabregas in 2006/07 after assisting 11 times in 33 games across all competitions this term.

Saka has scored thrice, and holding on to one of Europe’s most highly-rated youngsters is a huge boost for Arsenal.

Gunners legend Ian Wright is very delighted with the news, and he took to Twitter to react thus, sending a message to the owners of the social media micro-blogging site:

Congratulations B! Now show people how hard you are willing to work to be the best!!! Your progress has inspired everyone at Hale End. Well done to everyone at the club on getting this done 📝👍🏾 https://t.co/ZFwzBDgJEz — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) July 1, 2020

Saka is primarily a left winger but he has featured at left-back, left wing-back, right wing and attacking midfield this term.

His versatility comes handy to manager Mikel Arteta, and he has definitely caught the attention of Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

The utility player has what it takes to become an Arsenal hero, and it will be interesting to see how his swift development continues going forward.