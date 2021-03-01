Ian Wright praises three Arsenal players after win over Leicester City

Arsenal legend Ian Wright heaped praise on three Gunners players following the 3-1 comeback win over Leicester City in the Premier League yesterday.

The north London side went into the game without a league victory over the Foxes since October 2018 and made a poor start by conceding after just six minutes.





However, they provided a strong response with David Luiz and Alexandre Lacazette finding the back of the net before the interval.

Nicolas Pepe made it 3-1 in the club’s favour in the 52nd minute after leading a counter-attack before scoring with an easy tap-in from a clever pass from Willian.

Pepe caused all sort of concerns for the Foxes backline from the right flank and left-back Luke Thomas was substituted at the break, being on a yellow card.

Willian, on the other hand, proved he was worthy of a start at the King Power Stadium by playing a part in each of the three goals scored.

The Brazilian provided the cross for Luiz’s free-header on goal in the 39th minute before playing in the build-up of the penalty which was won by Pepe and scored by Lacazette.

He was also part of the counter-attack which put the game beyond the Foxes’ reach. Willian’s neat cut-back found Pepe after a slight deflection off the defender.

Aside from the duo, Granit Xhaka had another solid display in the centre of the park where he controlled the proceedings with three tackles, two interceptions and won four fouls.

Wright was pleased with the display of the trio and mentioned them in his tweet shortly after the Gunners’ first away league win over the Foxes since 2015.

Xhaka, Willian, Pepe 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 well done @Arsenal. Well done @m8arteta Wish Harvey Barnes a speedy recovery 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/THWaSmrAjQ — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) February 28, 2021

Stats from Transfermarkt.com and Whoscored.com