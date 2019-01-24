Guillem Balague says Denis Suárez has decided to remain at Barcelona after Arsenal refused to agree with permanent buy clause

Arsenal won’t be securing the loan services of Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez any longer after both clubs failed to reach an agreement.
The La Liga club were insistent that the Gunners signed the player permanently at the end of the loan deal in the summer, but Arsenal weren’t keen on taking such risk.
However, Sevilla and Real Betis seem willing to meet Barcelona demands, and Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has taken to Twitter to put up the latest update regarding the breakdown in the transfer talks.
Denis Suárez was out of Sevilla game and #FCB could take him out of squad if he doesn't accept Sevilla or Betis offer (they pay €20m). He only wants #AFC but they not convinced of accepting clause to buy, so player had decided to stay #armwrestling https://t.co/JMYKfte40c
— Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 24, 2019
Suarez has managed to play just two La Liga games for Barcelona this season, while he has also featured twice in the Copa Del Rey and in the Champions League, with all of the six appearances coming off the bench.
The Camp Nou outfit are definitely willing to let the 25-year-old go permanently, and it’s why they aren’t keen on Arsenal’s insistence on only loaning him.
The Gunners could do with such quality player, and manager Unai Emery wants to add him to the squad this month, but there aren’t assurances that he will turn out good, and Arsenal aren’t willing to make a decision that could eventually backfire.