Guidetti ‘wants Celtic’ return, Galatasaray looking to hijack deal

According to Webaslan, John Guidetti ‘wants Celtic’ should he leave Alaves. The centre-forward turned his loan move from Celta Vigo permanent over the summer but has struggled for form with his new club – three goals in 26 games in all competitions.
Guidetti enjoyed a successful loan stint at Celtic, scoring and creating 26 goals in 35 games between September 2014 and May 2015, and could be on his way back to Parkhead if reports are to be believed.
The 26-year-old may be considering a move away from Mendizorrotza Stadium due to his toiling form, but it’s unknown if Celtic want to re-sign him. Guidetti shone during his season-long loan spell, but the Hoops have Leigh Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard in attack, so game time might be hard to come by for the former player.
It’s worth noting that this is merely a rumour which may come to nothing next summer. Guidetti could move to Gala if they present a good offer to Alaves and acceptable personal terms to him, but nothing is concrete.
The Spanish side are faring very well in La Liga, sitting fourth in the table after 12 games, so the out-of-form striker may bide his time before seeking an exit.
